Raiders Sign Intriguing Ex-Commanders WR, Waive Rookie DT

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a difficult time replacing Michael Gallup since his abrupt retirement right before the start of training camp. The team signed Keelan Doss but he hasn’t made much of an impact at practice.

With no wide receiver on the roster stepping up to replace Gallup, the Raiders have looked to free agency again. The team announced on August 6 that they’ve signed wide receiver Dax Milne.

The former BYU standout was a seventh-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2021 where he carved out a role as a kick/punt returner. He missed all of last season with a groin injury and was recently released by Washington.

It remains to be seen how much upside he has as a receiver. Milne has 15 catches for 120 yards in two seasons of play. With the NFL’s new kickoff rules in place this season, special teams will have added importance. Being a special teams ace will be Milne’s best chance at making the roster.

However, he could still have some upside as a receiver. In his final year at BYU, Milne caught 70 passes for 1,188 yards. The Raiders have a big opening at WR4 so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Milne could land a roster spot and a role in the offense if he plays well in the preseason.

Never forget when Dax Milne juked a Cowboys player so bad he literally ate dirt pic.twitter.com/2foW2JYLci — Wommanders (@Wommanders) August 1, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Waive Tomari Fox

To make room for Milne, the Raiders had to open up a roster spot. They let go of rookie defensive tackle Tomari Fox with a waived/injured designation. However, if he’s able to clear waivers, he’ll be moved to the Raiders’ Reserve/Injured list.

Fox was one of the team’s undrafted free agent signings this offseason but he hasn’t made much noise at training camp. The former North Carolina standout was going to have a hard time making the roster with the Raiders having a deep defensive line but there’s a chance he can sit back and learn this year while eyeing a potential roster spot next season.

Davante Adams Missing Practice as He Waits for Birth of Child

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has missed a week’s worth of practice but luckily for the Raiders, it has nothing to do with an injury. Adams is currently waiting for the birth of his baby. There’s been little update since he’s been out but head coach Antonio Pierce expects the wide receiver to return and he’s remaining patient.

“Whenever the baby comes, I expect him to come back,” Pierce said during his August 5 press conference. “I’m not going to rush the baby. I’m not a doctor.”

It’s never ideal to have a team captain and one of the best players on the roster not at practice, especially ahead of the first preseason game. However, nobody can fault Adams for stepping away from practice to be with his wife Devanne Villarreal.

The Raiders are fortunate that this didn’t happen during the regular season. That could’ve caused some complications. Adams is a hard worker and a veteran so practice isn’t as important for him. He’s also familiar with the offense as he worked with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for years in Green Bay. If anybody can afford to miss time, it’s Adams.