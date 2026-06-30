Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Shares Telling Response to 49ers Trade Idea

Though Maxx Crosby has said that he’d like to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s still a chance he could get traded twice in one offseason. The team isn’t upset about having him back, but the reality is that they are still in a rebuild and could use some more draft assets.

With the Los Angeles Rams swinging a blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett, there could be motivation for an NFC team to trade for a pass rusher like Crosby. The San Francisco 49ers have been talked about as a possible suitor.

That’s an idea that fans are excited about. During a recent event in Las Vegas, a young 49ers fan pleaded with Crosby to join the 49ers.

“I can’t, I can’t,” Crosby told the fan, via Vegas Sports Today. “Hey, I still appreciate you doing your homework though. You never know.”

If the Raiders were still in Oakland, the idea of trading Crosby to the 49ers would be a non-starter. However, the rivalry between the two teams isn’t as intense since the Raiders left California. If there’s still a team out there that wants to trade for Crosby, the 49ers would make a lot of sense.

‘You Never Know’

At first, Crosby made it seem like a 49ers trade would be impossible, but then he dropped the line, “you never know.” That will likely be enough to get the hopes up for 49ers fans.

While Crosby appears happy to stay with the Raiders, he does want to play for a contender. The 49ers aren’t the favorite in the NFC, but they’ve been in the playoffs in five of the last seven seasons, which includes two Super Bowl appearances. He’s also familiar with the Bay Area from his time playing in Oakland.

Insider Reveals What it Would Take for 49ers to Get Crosby

If the 49ers want Crosby, they’re going to have to pay a hefty price. The Raiders nearly got two first-round picks for the pass rusher from the Baltimore Ravens, so they’re going to want at least close to that.

The 49ers may not be willing to give up two first-round picks, but perhaps similar value could convince the Raiders to cut a deal. Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post revealed what Las Vegas would want in return.

“Multiple league sources have told The California Post that the framework for a suitable offer would consist of a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and second-year edge rusher Mykel Williams,” Bonsignore wrote.

“It’s an offer the 49ers would be wise to consider making. And situated with a league-leading $72,133,420 of cap space, they could easily absorb Crosby’s $30 million base salary for 2026.”

Williams was a first-round pick just a year ago, so he’d help make up for the fact that the Raiders wouldn’t get two first-round picks in this proposed deal. The team could do worse. A first-round pick, a second-round pick and a player who was just a first-round pick is pretty close to the same value as two first-round picks.