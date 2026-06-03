Maxx Crosby Trade Pitch Has Raiders Send DE to Rival for Discount

Now that June 1 has passed, teams are starting to swing some big trades. The Los Angeles Rams trading with the Cleveland Browns for All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett has likely changed the thinking for a lot of teams in the NFC.

That’s where the Las Vegas Raiders come in. They showed earlier in the offseason that they’d be willing to trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby for the right price. The Baltimore Ravens were willing to send two first-round picks before they got cold feet after a failed physical.

A team like the San Francisco 49ers might be feeling more pressure to make a big move. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that would send Crosby to the 49ers for a 2027 first- and second-round picks and a 2028 third-round pick.

“An organization like the San Francisco 49ers, who appear to be a piece or two away from making yet another Super Bowl run, could offer a first-round pick plus additional compensation for Crosby,” Kay wrote. “He may not net Vegas another set of first-rounders after failing Baltimore’s physical, but some Day 2 picks could be enough to get the Raiders to move on from Crosby for a second time this offseason.

“Crosby was one of the few bright spots on a downtrodden roster that finished with the league’s worst record in 2025, tallying 10 sacks in 15 games. Crosby reached a double-digit sack total for the third time in the last four seasons and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.”

Crosby Addition Would Help 49ers Keep Pace With Rams

The 49ers would make a lot of sense for Crosby. The Rams have the best roster in the NFC West right now and probably in the entire NFL. The 49ers have been so close to winning a Super Bowl for the last decade, but keep falling short.

Pairing Crosby with Nick Bosa could be exactly what they need, per Kay.

“Considering how much of a force Crosby has been despite being saddled with lackluster teammates, he could take his game to another level in the Bay Area,” Kay wrote. “Bookending him with Nick Bosa, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, would give San Francisco arguably the best edge rushing tandem in the NFL.

“While the costs of acquiring Crosby will be high, that investment would be well worth it for a 49ers team desperate to return to the top of the NFC West and finally claim a Lombardi Trophy under head coach Kyle Shanahan.”

Are Raiders Willing to Take Less Than Previous Ravens Offer?

The offer that Kay is pitching would certainly be less than what the Raiders were going to get from the Ravens. Not only is it one first-round pick, but it will likely be lower than the No. 14 pick Baltimore was willing to part ways with.

It’s just hard to see the Raiders taking a lesser offer than they were going to get from the Ravens if Crosby isn’t asking out anymore. If he’s worth one first-round pick now, he’ll likely be worth one next offseason, as well.