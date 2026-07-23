Maxx Crosby Makes Major Announcement Ahead of Raiders Training Camp

It has been a long and trying offseason for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. First, he had to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Then, he got traded to the Baltimore Ravens, only for them to back out of the trade after he failed a physical. The Raiders decided against exploring additional trade options, and it looks like Crosby will stay in Las Vegas for the time being.

He doesn’t seem upset about that. The hardest thing for Crosby this offseason has been having to remain patient as he recovers from surgery. He usually works tirelessly in the offseason to improve his game.

The good news is that he won’t have to wait much longer. The Raiders have rookies reporting to training camp on July 23, and it sounds like Crosby will be joining them. He announced his training camp plans and couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I’ll be out there for camp to start. I’ll be out there Day 1,” Crosby said on “The Rush” podcast. “I think the first time on the field is Friday for like an hour or something, and I will be out there, no restrictions. Able to do what I do, and I’m so (expletive) excited about it.”

Crosby Is Feeling Really Good

The Raiders aren’t going to be as overzealous as Crosby. He’s going to push his body to the limit, and it’s the team’s job to make sure he doesn’t overdo it.

He accepts that he’ll likely be limited at the start of training camp, but he’s just happy to be able to practice in some capacity.

“We’ll be out there in the beginning,” Crosby said. “From what I know now, it’s going to be slightly limited in the beginning. It’s a slight buildup … to get back in the swing of things. They’re going to have a plan for me. But yeah, I’m back and I plan to be better.”

For his part, Crosby is feeling really good about his current status.

“I’m back on the field this morning, doing change of direction, (expletive) rolling, bro,” Crosby said. “I’m feeling incredible, bro. So I’m super excited about that, feeling like myself, the best version of myself, and just doing what I love most and it’s been incredible so far.”

Crosby Has Two-Word Message

Though Crosby was ready to leave the Raiders earlier in the offseason, he’s still the face of the franchise. He’s also the leader of the team.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza will likely take that mantle from him eventually, but for now, it is still Crosby’s team. Ahead of the first day of training camp, Crosby had a simple message he posted to X.

Crosby is clearly eager to get to work with his new teammates and coaching staff. The defensive roster is significantly better than it was when he requested to be traded. There’s a chance this could be the best defense he has been a part of since getting drafted by the Raiders. That will only be the case if he’s healthy and can return to All-Pro form.