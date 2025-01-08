Maxx Crosby Breaks Silence on Raiders Firing Antonio Pierce

Following the 2023 season, defensive end Maxx Crosby was one of the most vocal supporters of Antonio Pierce to get the full-time Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. He got his wish as the team promoted the coach but decided to go in a different direction this offseason and fired the coach.

Crosby has been outspoken about being sick of all the turnover in the franchise. He didn’t get into how he feels about the decision but he did send a message to Pierce following his dismissal.

“I believed in AP,” Crosby said on the Jan. 8 episode of “The Rush.” “This season didn’t go the way anybody expected it, to be honest. This business is not easy. … First and foremost, shoutout to AP. I wish him the best. … The real human element to it, it’s not easy. He just signed a deal and now he’s gotta completely change everything. Just wish them the best going forward.”

Crosby is now going to have his fifth head coach since joining the Raiders. It’s clear that he’s getting frustrated with the franchise but it remains to be seen if he’ll want out. It would certainly be a big blow to the team if they had to move on from him.

Crosby Doesn’t Want to Be Involved in Front Office Decisions

Crosby learned his lesson last year. He pushed really hard for Pierce so when things didn’t work out, many fans weren’t happy about it.

Crosby doesn’t think he should be heavily involved with major team decisions going forward.

“Last year I was very vocal about wanting AP here,” Crosby said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “That was very well-known and I don’t take that back… Where I’m currently at, that’s not my job. I’m gonna be real, that’s not my job. I know my influence, I know what winning looks like, but at the end of the day, I’m strictly focused on what I do best. Being at my best is gonna help my teammates, my coaches, being a leader, taking care of the things I can control.”

Crosby Talks Relationship With Mark Davis

Now that Pierce is out, there will be questions about Crosby’s future in Las Vegas. He’s only played in one playoff game since joining the team and very much wants to win.

Owner Mark Davis and the front office have to prove to him that they can build a winning team. Fortunately for the Raiders, Crosby does have a very good relationship with Davis.

“At the end of the day, I have a great relationship with Mark,” Crosby said. “Me and Mark have been close for years, I love the guy to death and we have great conversations all of the time. But at the end of the day, he’s going to do what he thinks is best and it’s his team.”

It’s hard to imagine Crosby will try to force his way out before he even sees who the next head coach is. He could buy into a coach like Mike Vrabel or Brian Flores who have proven that they can build winners in the past.