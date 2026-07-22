Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Blunt on Brock Bowers’ NFL Top 100 Nod

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers received a major honor from his peers as he was listed at No. 60 on the NFL’s Top 100 list. After an amazing rookie campaign, a knee injury impacted Bowers’ 2025 season, and he couldn’t replicate his Year 1 production.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop NFL players from recognizing Bowers’ talent and his potential to revert to what he was as a rookie if there’s no injury bugging him the entire season.

On the July 21 episode of “The Rush with Maxx Crosby,” fellow Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby didn’t hold back his thoughts on Bowers’ NFL Top 100 honor.

“Brock is a top-10 player in the league, and I think he’s going to be in that top 10 here soon,” Crosby said. “He wasn’t able to play all season last year and got banged up a little bit. But ultimately, when you just watch the player and see what he does on a daily basis, it’s no surprise.

“From the day he got there, you watched him move and catch the ball, and the game comes very easy to him. He makes it look easy, but that’s because of the work. Obviously, he has all the talent in the world, but he’s just a competitor, bro.”

Despite dealing with his injury, Bowers still played 437 pass snaps for the Raiders’ offense last season, leading to a 78.8 overall PFF grade.

Furthermore, he hauled in 64 receptions on 83 targets for 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Bowers also averaged 10.6 yards per reception and generated 296 yards after the catch.

Maxx Crosby Happy for Brock Bowers Getting His Flowers

Crosby also noted that while Bowers has hit the ground running as one of the best tight ends in the league, the Raiders star is also beginning to show his personality.

“He’s coming out of his shell and just being himself,” Crosby added. “You can see it. He’s a great dude. He’s a great teammate. This is just the beginning for him. He’s got such a long, bright future, and he’s going to help us win games.

“We need him to be great to give us the best chance, and that goes for all of us. Seeing him get his flowers is great, but ultimately I know that’s not his standard. I know he wants to be higher, and I know he will be.”

Raiders’ Brock Bowers Should Be Proud About Top 100 Honor

Moreover, the Raiders’ veteran pass rusher is taking a lot of stock in this honor for Bowers, given that this isn’t media recognition but recognition from his peers, as it’s the players who vote for this Top 100 list.

“Being on the Top 100 is an honor every single time because you’re voted on by your peers,” Crosby said. “It’s strictly by the players, the guys that you line up against and compete against, the guys who watch film around the league.

“It’s strictly players, so getting voted on is an honor every single time. Brock definitely deserves it and, in my opinion, is the best in the league and the best tight end in the world.”