Raiders Get Clear Maxx Crosby Message Amid Trade Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rebuild, and if the team comes out of the gate struggling, all eyes will be on Maxx Crosby, especially if he performs at the level many people expect from him.

Nonetheless, should the Silver and Black consider trading the veteran pass rusher for assets that can help their rebuild? The Raiders traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason, but a failed physical caused the deal to fall through.

Despite making this trade, former Raiders running back Raheem Mostert believes Las Vegas shouldn’t look to trade Crosby and should keep him as part of their rebuild going forward after the failed trade to Baltimore.

“I just can’t believe that something like that even occurred in their thought process, especially for a guy that has put his blood, sweat, and tears into an organization and has the organization tatted on him that drafted him,” Mostert said during a Sept. 4 appearance on “Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle.”

“He’s gone out there every single game, every single day, and worked his tail off just to show everybody that he’s one of the most dominant pass rushers in the game and also one of the most dominant players that has ever gone through that organization. Mind you, there’s other guys that have done that before him, but he’s the current and the future of the Raiders.”

Maxx Crosby Too Valuable for Raiders to Part Ways With Him

Moreover, Mostert notes that he doesn’t see logic in the Raiders trading Crosby given what he means to the team that’s trying to turn the situation around and be competitive under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it because I know Maxx is definitely one of those guys who’s a pillar in the organization,” Mostert noted. “… He goes out there every day, handles business, and everything that other teammates have said about him in the past is actually true. This guy is a high-motor guy. He’s a staple in the organization.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Analyst Backs 49ers to Make Midseason Move for Maxx Crosby

One of the trade speculation talks that has recently emerged involves the San Francisco 49ers. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger would support the Niners making a midseason move for Crosby to bolster their pass rush and stay on par with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

“I know Baltimore basically said that this knee is shot,” Baldinger said in a Sept. 1 appearance on 95.7 The Game. “I don’t see it now; I failed a physical coming in after my sixth year, failed a physical, and played six more years.

“They said my knee was shot. Everybody evaluates these things differently. But I feel like if you had a chance to get Maxx Crosby, he becomes your best defensive player immediately.”