Trade Prediction Has Raiders Get Bigger Haul for Maxx Crosby Than Ravens Deal

The NFL regular season is near, so it’s hard to see any more big trades happening across the league. The Las Vegas Raiders seem happy to keep defensive end Maxx Crosby on the roster this season.

That said, he was already traded once, so the Raiders could be open to trading him again if the price is right. The Baltimore Ravens were willing to give up two first-round picks for Crosby, but backed out due to a failed physical. Crosby is fully healthy now and has been a force in training camp.

Teams around the league might see that and feel ready to make a bold move. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report projected thatt the Dallas Cowboys will trade two first-round picks and defensive Rashan Gary for Crosby.

“While the Cowboys have since added Von Miller to their pass-rushing rotation, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them make another run at Crosby closer to the trade deadline,” Knox wrote. “If Dallas looks like a formidable playoff contender by November, trading valuable draft capital—along with a proven player like Rashan Gary, who was acquired via trade early in the offseason—to get Crosby could be the sort of all-in move that Jones believes will get him to the Super Bowl.

“The Raiders seem content to keep Crosby after their offseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through. However, they could revisit the idea of flipping the 29-year-old if they’re struggling to compete in late October.”

An Even Better Haul Than What the Ravens Offered?

After the Ravens trade fell through, no other teams came along and offered two first-round picks. There was almost certainly still teams interested in him, but the Raiders didn’t want to take a lesser price.

This deal that Knox is pitching is even better than what the Ravens offered. Not only do the Raiders get two first-round picks, but they’d get Gary, who is a former Pro Bowler with 46.5 career sacks.

Now, the Ravens were giving the No. 14 pick in the first round, which is even more valauble than late first-round pick. That said, the 2027 draft class should be better. Overall, this would be a hard trade offer for the Raiders to say no to.

The Rams Effect

The NFC has been put on notice this offseason. Not only did the Los Angeles Rams trade for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, but they also convinced three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to come out of retirement.

The Rams are now considered the favorites to win the NFC this year. That’s why there should be plenty of interest in Crosby from NFC teams. If a team like the Cowboys thinks they are a star defneisve player away from closing the gap, they could be willing to pay extra to make a deal happen.

Crosby is still one of the top defensive players in the NFL and would make a big impact on a playoff team. Knox is predicting the trade will happen before the season, but it’s more likely he would get traded closer to the deadline if the Raiders aren’t good.