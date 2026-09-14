Maxx Crosby Throws Shade at Dolphins Following Raiders Win

The Las Vegas Raiders opened up the 2026 regular season with a 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. The team played well in every facet of the game, but the defense really stepped up to close things out.

To no one’s surprise, defensive end Maxx Crosby had a big game. He had 1.5 sacks and came very close to getting a safety. Prior to the game, Dolphins offensive lineman Patrick Paul went viral for comments in which he called Crosby a “hothead.

When Crosby was asked about the comments, he said that he didn’t see them. Well, he certainly eventually saw them before the game. After the win, the Raiders posted a video of Crosby celebrating, where he pokes fun at the “hothead” comments.

Crosby isn’t the best player to give any bulletin material to. He does play with a lot of passion, but he’s usually in control of his emotions.

It’s hard to imagine that Paul’s comments got Crosby too upset, but he obviously took note of them. The star defensive end had a wild offseason, so it has to feel good to come into Week 1 and have a big start to the season. If he keeps it up, he’ll be in the Defensive Player of the Year race by the end.

Klint Kubiak Explains Crosby’s Workload

Crosby is known as an iron man. He has often been praised for playing every defensive snap in a game.

Many noted that there were several defensive snaps where Crosby wasn’t on the field in Week 1. He is coming off of offseason surgery, so the Raiders could be taking things slow with him.

According to head coach Klint Kubiak, it was his call to give Crosby some snaps off. He didn’t elaborate past that. At this stage of his career, there’s no reason to overwork Crosby. If it were up to him, he’d never come off the field. It’s up to the Raiders to protect him from himself. He finished each of the last two seasons injured.

Kubiak is taking the right approach, but it remains to be seen if the Raiders plan to give him more rest throughout the season.

Hard to See Raiders Trading Crosby

The Raiders have to be feeling pretty good about the fact that the Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through. With Kwity Paye providing some good support on the other side of the defensive line, there wasn’t as much pressure on Crosby to make a play every single snap.

Also, the team’s coverage was better than it has been in years. It’s just one game, but the Raiders may have a competitive team, especially with Crosby on the roster.

There’s been speculation that he could still get traded at the deadline, but the Raiders may not be so eager to move on from him. Even two first-round picks may not be enough to convince them to make a move. The Raiders have a long way to go before they’re Super Bowl contenders, but they may be closer to competing for the playoffs than previously thought.