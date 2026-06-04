Raiders Get Concerning Update on Maxx Crosby Recovery Timeline

Despite there being renewed talk of a possible Maxx Crosby trade following Myles Garrett’s being sent to the Los Angeles Rams, he appears committed to the Las Vegas Raiders right now. It’ll also be difficult to trade him right now, as he’s not healthy enough to practice.

Crosby has been working tirelessly to get back on the field, but a torn meniscus is not a simple recovery. Previously, it was thought that he’d be able to practice starting in June or July, but that might not be the case anymore.

According to a new update from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Raiders may have to wait until after August for Crosby’s full return.

“Crosby already got traded this offseason. Well, sort of. He was headed to Baltimore for a pair of first-round draft picks until the Ravens backed out over medical concerns regarding his surgically repaired left knee,” Graziano wrote. “Since that time, Crosby’s $29 million salary has become fully guaranteed in 2027, which means any team that acquires him would owe him $59 million in fully guaranteed money over the next two years.

“That isn’t a bad number for a player of Crosby’s caliber, but he turns 29 in August, and it remains to be seen what he looks like coming off a knee injury that was bad enough to kill a trade. I wouldn’t expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he’s healthy. And from everything I’ve been told, that could be in August or later.”

Crosby Changing Perspective

Crosby has been banged up a lot during his career, but this is the longest he’s had to go without being able to practice. He’s a relentless worker who is used to putting in long hours during the offseason, but this recent injury has caused him to reevaluate his routine.

“I’m doing things in a different way and able to get my body probably the proper rest that it actually needs,” Crosby told reporters. “I know one speed. I’ve only been on go for the last 20-something years, working my tail off. I know that. So this has allowed me — it’s forced me to have to take a step back in certain areas and not run 8,000 yards on the field every single day. I’m able to grind in a different way and able to stay calm.”

Crosby Wants to Stay With Raiders

Once Crosby is healthy enough to play again, the trade speculation will likely heat up. That doesn’t mean a deal will actually materialize. Crosby previously wanted to get traded, but he doesn’t feel that way anymore.

He made it clear that he’s committed to the Raiders right now.

“Everyone knows my love and appreciation for this organization,” Crosby said. “That never changed from day one. That’s part of the business. There’s a lot of other things that don’t need to be discussed. But ultimately, I’m exactly where I want to be.”

Things could always change if the Raiders get off to a rough start, but for now, he’s happy to be in Las Vegas.