Chase Young Has Candid Maxx Crosby Message Before Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 2-0 start and could be looking at 3-0 if they can get a road win in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. This game will also feature two impressive pass rushers: Maxx Crosby and Chase Young.

Through two games, Crosby has played 103 snaps, leading to a 90.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the Raiders star has generated 11 total pressures, two sacks, seven hurries, and two QB hits.

Crosby continues to show that he’s one of the best players at his position coming off a torn meniscus injury from last season. As a result, the Saints’ pass rusher has a lot of respect for the veteran.

“I feel like players like Maxx are always respected,” Young said on the Sept. 25 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “I have a lot of respect for Maxx and what he does and how he can do it. I feel like every pass rusher is their own original self. It’s the way Maxx rushes. He rushes [differently] than Khalil Mack. Khalil Mack rushes [differently] than me.

“I rush different than Nick Bosa. So I feel like it’s what they say. It’s more than nine ways to skin a cat. So I feel like everybody can skin it differently and we all just [are] original in how we do things.”

Chase Young on Facing Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Meanwhile, Young has played 98 snaps through two games, leading to a 73.6 overall PFF defensive grade. The Saints star has also generated nine total pressures, three sacks, five hurries, and one QB hit.

As a result, the Raiders’ offensive line will need to be ready to stop Young. In the same interview, Young spoke about his preparation for facing a QB like Kirk Cousins.

“That’s a guy who is a pocket passer, very efficient, though,” Young added. “Gets the ball out of his hands very fast. So we’re definitely going to be looking for blocked shots, things of that nature, and just knowing he’s going to be five to seven yards and just rush, and knowing that we just got to do what we do and do it well.”

Kirk Cousins Gets Strong Prediction Amid 2-0 Start

Speaking of Cousins, last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the veteran showed that age is just a number, going 19-for-29 on his pass attempts for 253 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 113.1.

With the Raiders looking to go 3-0, former NFL QB Russell Wilson is already making a strong prediction regarding Cousins.

“You got to have that grit, and I think Kirk’s had that grit over his career,” Wilson said in a Sept. 22 video from CBS Sports. “He never gave up on the moment. Even with him being in Atlanta, they draft a guy, and he stays poised. He still helps out [Michael Penix Jr.].

“I think those are the things that go a long way and show the character of who you are, and I think Kirk’s done a great job of that. But also, could Kirk Cousins win Comeback Player of the Year? I’m just saying it now. I think Kirk Cousins wins Comeback Player of the Year.”