Maxx Crosby Goes off in Postgame Rant, Breaks Silence on Davante Adams Rumors

It’s been a tough career for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. He arguably works harder than any player in the NFL and has developed into one of the top pass rushers in the league.

However, he has zero playoff wins and just one playoff appearance to show for it. Crosby recently missed his first NFL game ever in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns which led to former Raiders executive Michael Lombardi to suggest that something is going on with the defensive end.

Following the blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, Crosby wasn’t in the best mood. While he didn’t say Lombardi’s name outright, he clearly was the basis for his postgame rant.

“I got to hear these clowns talking online and talking on the Pat McAfee Show saying something’s going on and they’re speaking for me when I’m on the sideline and I’ve got a high ankle sprain,” Crosby said in his postgame media availability.

“These clowns are sitting on the couch and talking about what I should be doing, but the reality is I’m gaining yardage and trying to get right so I can get back on the field,” Crosby continued. “Everybody knows my intentions and they try to speak for me when sh–, if you speak to me and know what’s going on, then we’ll have a conversation, but don’t speak on my name when you don’t know what the hell is going on. These guys know I would take a bullet for them, everyone in this locker room.”

Maxx Crosby Doesn’t Want to Go Anywhere

Crosby then decided to more directly attack Lombardi without saying his name while also making it clear that Las Vegas is where he wants to be.

“You’re a GM for one year,” Crosby said of Lombardi. “It’s embarrassing. Don’t speak for me… I get bothered by that because I take a lot of heat, and I could do it. I’ve been through that, but don’t speak about me when you don’t know what’s going on and you’re speaking for me. You know what I mean? You know where I want to be. You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I got this s*** tatted on my body. I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Crosby hasn’t shown any indication that he’s going to give up on the Raiders but he’s clearly starting to get frustrated.

Crosby Talks Davante Adams Rumors

Crosby has witnessed some serious drama since joining the Raiders and that’s not changing anytime soon. Star wide receiver Davante Adams recently requested a trade and while Crosby would prefer him to stay on the team, he’s supporting his teammate.

“Davante’s my boy, and I love Davante,” Crosby said. “He’s going to do what he’s going to do. I pray for him, wish him the best … but we’re focused on the Raiders. We’re focused on who’s here now and we’re focused on winning. So, we gotta find ways to do that.”

If Adams is gone, Crosby is unquestionably the best and biggest name on the Raiders. That’s only going to put more pressure on him to lead the team going forward.