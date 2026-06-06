Ex-All-Pro Player Predicts Eagles & Raiders to Do Blockbuster Player Swap

The Maxx Crosby trade chatter finally started to quiet down until the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett. With so many teams in the NFC hoping to keep pace with the Rams, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Las Vegas Raiders started getting calls again.

The Raiders already proved once that they were willing to trade Crosby when they accepted an offer of two first-round picks from the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens backed out of the deal, and now Crosby is saying that he’s fine staying put in Las Vegas.

However, the truth is that the Raiders are still rebuilding, so both sides could be open to trade for the right situation. Former All-Pro linebacker Bart Scott thinks that the Philadelphia Eagles will end up trading for Crosby and even named a player they could send to Las Vegas.

“I know Howie Roseman and I see a big move coming,” Scott said on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“I’m telling you guys a big move is coming,” Scott continued. “Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe that Howie Roseman is going to take this [salary cap] space that he has, he saw what happened with Myles Garrett, and he’s not going to be one-upped by anybody. I think Maxx Crosby is going to Philadelphia. I think they have the player in Nolan Smith to trade, and they can mimic the same trade [the Rams made for Garrett].”

Eagles Make A Lot of Sense for Crosby Trade

The Eagles didn’t seem to previously be in on a Crosby trade, but things could change. They liked Garrett a lot, but the Cleveland Browns liked the Rams’ offer better.

Crosby is now the best pass rusher who could be on the trade block. Raiders genearl manager John Spytek and Roseman go way back. They used to work together on the Eagles.

The two have already made trades previously, so it wouldn’t be too complicated to make a deal. The Eagles just got an extra first-round pick after trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Perhaps that pick, a second-round pick and Nolan Smith would be enough to get the Raiders to deal.

Crosby Not Thinking About Ravens Trade

The Raiders may not have any interest in trading Crosby now. A big reason they were willing to deal him was that he wanted out. He has changed his tune after the Ravens debacle.

Though Balitmore backing out of the trade was a big deal at the time, Crosby isn’t lingering on it.

“It’s a long time ago,” Crosby told reporters during a recent media availability. “A lot of things I learned about what’s going on and just what this league can bring. A lot of adversity, a lot of different things you can’t really anticipate a lot. But ultimately, I’ve been through a lot of my life. It’s nothing to me.”

Going to a team like the Eagles would likely still be appealing to Crosby. He’d be able to compete for a Super Bowl. He appears happy to stay with the Raiders, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be upset if he still ended up with a contender.