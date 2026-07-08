True Feelings About Maxx Crosby Around NFL Emerge

Everybody has had an opinion on Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby this offseason. He was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, but the team backed out of the deal due to a failed physical.

This has led to much discussion about whether or not he’s worth such a hefty price. However, Crosby appears to be more highly thought of around the NFL than he is in the media. Unfortunately for him, he has been on a Raiders team that has only one winning season since he joined them.

This has led to him not getting the kind of mainstream recognition that other pass rushers get. Despite that, teams around the NFL are extremely high on him. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled executives, coaches and scouts around the league and asked them to rank the top pass rushers. Crosby came in at four, and he even got ranked at No. 2 by some people in the NFL.

“Voters who value a complete game — relentless play from start to finish — rank Crosby very high,” Fowler wrote. “He has the best motor of any defensive player.”

Quotes on Crosby

The only pass rushers ranked ahead of Crosby were Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and Will Anderson. Some of the notable ones he ranked ahead of were Aidan Hutchinson, Nick Bosa, Danielle Hunter and T.J. Watt.

If this was a media poll, Crosby likely doesn’t rank as high, but he’s got a ton of respect in the NFL.

“He’s a bad (expletive),” an NFC exec told Fowler. “Versus the run, the pass, whatever. He’s a pain in the ass all game.”

Crosby doesn’t put up huge sack numbers, but he’s arguably the best defensive end against the run in the NFL. Many around the league don’t think that there’s a weakness in his game.

“You’re getting a complete body of work with Maxx; he does everything well,” an AFC executive said. “Pass rush, splash plays, great against the run, high motor, tackles in the backfield.”

Only One Real Knock on Crosby

The only reason that Crosby isn’t a Raven right now is due to his health. He tore his meniscus last season, which required surgery. He’s now missed multiple games in back-to-back seasons after being an iron man early in his career.

Fowler believes health is his only weakness.

“One knock on Crosby: The motor that makes him great creates the threat of wear and tear,” Fowler wrote. “He doesn’t like to come off the field. The Ravens had concerns about his surgically repaired knee when they nixed the trade for Crosby in March.”

Unfortunately for Crosby, his body breaking down isn’t something he can control. Perhaps it’s time that he starts taking more snaps off during the season. It’s not something he’s going to be eager to do, but it might be better for his longevity. He’s already proven that he’s one of the toughest players and hardest workers in the NFL. It’s now time to think about how he can best help the Raiders win, and that might require him to take more plays off.