Maxx Crosby Reveals 4-Word Message He Recently Sent to Patrick Mahomes

Though the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated most of the matchups across the past decade, the rivalry with the Las Vegas Raiders is very much alive. A big reason for that is the on-field tension between defensive end Maxx Crosby and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The two have had multiple viral clashes on the field and love to chirp at each other throughout the games. However, off the field, Mahomes and Crosby are friendly.

Crosby’s friendship with Mahomes doesn’t stop him from wanting to ruin the quarterback’s day every time they play, but there’s a lot of respect between the two.

“Me and Pat. Like you’re going against them. You know what time it is? This war. It’s the most respect off the field compared to anybody,” Crosby said on “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “I’ll tell you, like Andy Reid will (expletive) randomly shoot me a call in the offseason. ‘Man, I’m praying for your family. Hope everything’s well.’ Those guys that really are that dude. They’re that guy, and then they’re still barking after the game.

“But like Pat Mahomes, like we go to war. He knows I’m trying to murder him, and that (expletive) is trying to make me look stupid every time. But off the field, it’s love every time. When you’re willing to go to that length to have success and a guy that’s gonna compete like that, there’s like that mutual respect. It’s like in the fight game.”

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Crosby’s Message to Mahomes

Mahomes and Crosby both ended their seasons on Injured Reserve. There were questions about whether or not either player would be ready by Week 1.

Somehow, they’ve both healed up way ahead of schedule and are expected to not miss time at the start of the season. When Crosby saw that Mahomes was back in full force, he sent him a simple message.

“I feel like I have those kind of relationships off the field where you’ll text him and you know just I see Mahomes out there throwing the ball and he’s coming back from injury like shot him a text I said ‘we’ll see you soon’ … and he’s like, ‘we’re back, can’t wait to see you’ and that’s it. Like that’s kind of (expletive). It’s cool, and it’s respect,” Crosby said.

Are Raiders Closing the Gap in the AFC West?

The Raiders have been at the bottom of the AFC West standings in back-to-back years. It is arguably the toughest division in the NFL right now. The Denver Broncos were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Los Angeles Chargers were also in the playoffs.

The Chiefs only won six games, but they were in the Super Bowl the year before. All three teams will be in the playoff mix this year.

The Raiders are doing what they can to close the gap. Klint Kubiak is an exciting young head coach and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza has a chance to be a top quarterback in the NFL. Las Vegas is likely still at the bottom of the division this season, but they are closing the gap.