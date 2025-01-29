Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Message on Pete Carroll

There’s been speculation that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby could consider a trade request depending on how the offseason went. However, he helped quiet that talk by being the only player to attend Pete Carroll and John Spytek’s introductory press conference as head coach and general manager.

Carroll and Crosby were seen chopping it up after the press conference was over and the defensive end appears happy about the hire. He had a chance to speak about his thoughts on the new head coach.

“Just a ton of great energy in the room,” Crosby said on the Jan. 28 episode of “The Rush.” “It was finally good to talk to Pete. I got to talk to him before he got hired; he was actually here for an interview. I got to run into him and Mark [Davis] and got to chop it up with them, and then today, I got to spend a little more time with him. Not a ton, but we got to talk a little bit more and chop it up.

“Also, John Spytek, the new GM as well, he texted me right away when he got hired. We’ve had some cool conversations today; I got to meet their families and just hear kind of what the vision is and what the plan is moving forward. So, I got to hear a little bit. I’m looking forward to talking more. We could all sit down and do that; looking forward to that. It was great. Everybody aligned, even the new additions to the front office and ownership.”

Doesn’t Sound Like Crosby Is Going Anywhere

It’s been made apparent that Crosby would like a new contract. He’s noted multiple times that he no longer has any guaranteed money left on his current deal.

Fortunately for the Raiders, he’s still under contract for two more years. That said, it doesn’t seem like the team will do anything to alienate him. Carroll made it seem that Crosby is a big part of his plans going forward.

“Maxx, send the message, man. We’re coming after you,” Carroll said in his Jan. 27 press conference. “We’re going to come find you guys and get this thing rolling as soon as possible.”

In the end, it seems like the Raiders will do what they can to keep Crosby happy. He’s only 27 and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL so it makes sense to give him what he wants.

Raiders DL Could Be Very Good in 2025

The Raiders defensive line was supposed to be the strength of the team but that didn’t end up being the case. Crosby got banged up early and wasn’t the same for most of the year. Christian Wilkins got knocked out for the season after just five games.

Malcolm Koonce got injured before the season and missed the entire year. Even if those three return healthy, the defensive line should be much improved but expect Spytek and Carroll to be aggressive in upgrading the group. The team could use another high-end defensive tackle and if Koonce leaves in free agency, they will need to add another defensive end. Luckily, the building blocks are already there for this to be an elite unit.