Maxx Crosby Predicted to Make Controversial Move With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and Maxx Crosby seem to have worked out their differences. He wanted to get traded, and the team granted his request by agreeing to send him to the Baltimore Ravens.

However, that deal fell apart due to a failed physical, and now Crosby is back in Las Vegas. Crosby has embraced the new coaching staff and is talking like he’ll be a Raider for the foreseeable future.

That was also the case heading into last season, but things changed. They could change once again if the Raiders get off to an ugly start. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report is predicting that Crosby will eventually request another trade.

“Of course, just because Crosby said there are no hard feelings doesn’t mean there aren’t any. He will turn 29 in August and knows the Raiders are at least a year or two away from contending,” Davenport wrote. “There are multiple contenders who could use the services of an elite edge-rusher who just logged 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. And Crosby is easily the most valuable trade chip Las Vegas has.

“Crosby may not be publicly demanding a trade yet, but he wouldn’t be annoyed if he wound up in, say, San Francisco. And that demand may yet come, especially if the Raiders struggle in 2026.”

Crosby Has Had ‘Best Offseason’

Crosby suffered a torn meniscus last season that needed surgery to repair. That’s why the Ravens trade fell apart. He hasn’t been able to fully practice this offseason, but has been doing everything he can to get ready.

In fact, even with the limitations, Crosby is feeling great about his offseason.

“It’s been a different road, for sure, going through knee surgery,” Crosby said at the Sack Summit event in Las Vegas, per The Athletic. “But ultimately, I think it’s been the best offseason so far in general, and I’m extremely excited to get back out there.”

Crosby Discusses Improvements

Crosby has always been a relentless worker, which is why he has so much respect around the NFL. He’s already an All-Pro-level player, so it’s hard to see how he can continue to improve his game.

According to Crosby, he’s gotten better at a number of things this offseason.

“There’s a lot of things, whether it’s the run game, pass game, overall strength, explosion, film work, seeing more,” Crosby said on his improvements. “It’s just breaking down those little minute details every single day, and if you do that, you can get 1% better. So you take it one day at a time. You don’t want to look too far ahead at things. You don’t want to be worried about camp right now. We’ve still got a couple of weeks. You’ve got to be present and focus on the exact details of what you’re trying to accomplish. I’ve done that from the start.”

Though the Raiders were willing to trade Crosby, he’s a great player to have on the roster, especially with so many young players joining the team.