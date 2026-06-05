Raiders Quietly Rejected Blockbuster Trade Offer From Rams: Report

There are few teams that are willing to wheel and deal as intensely as the Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead. They proved that again this offseason by trading for All-Pros Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the subject of trade rumors for years, but it never seemed like the Rams were that interested. However, they may have just been good at hiding it.

During the 2022 season, the Rams were working hard to make a big trade. It was widely reported that they offered two first-round picks for defensive end Brian Burns, who was with the Carolina Panthers at the time. He wasn’t the only pass rusher they were targeting.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Rams also made an offer to the Raiders for Crosby, but they obviously rejected it.

“Ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, the Rams were looking for pass-rush help, feeling the loss of 2021 deadline acquisition Von Miller,” Breer wrote. “They’d called the Panthers, and after going way down the road on a Christian McCaffrey trade, before the 49ers landed him, they offered two first-round picks for Brian Burns. They made a similar offer to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby. And they went further with the Browns—a package that topped what they’d traded for Ramsey (two firsts and a fourth) for Garrett.”

Should Raiders Have Traded Crosby to the Rams?

In 2022, Crosby was only 25 and coming off an All-Pro season. He was also in the midst of a year that saw him finish sixth in the Defensive Player of the Year race. The Raiders were in the playoffs the season before, so they weren’t thinking about totally rebuilding the roster yet.

It’s easy to understand why they didn’t entertain trading their best player. In hindsight, the Raiders may have been better off with the extra first-round picks. They haven’t had a winning season since 2021, and Crosby was almost traded this offseason.

That said, the Raiders nearly got two first-round picks for him from the Baltimore Ravens before they backed out. It’s possible that they could still get a similar haul when Crosby is healthy again. That’s not to mention that Dave Ziegler was the general manager at the time, and he was not good in the draft. The Raiders may have given up Crosby just to have a couple of first-round picks that never panned out.

Crosby Trade Talk Continues

Crosby has made it clear that he’s happy staying with the Raiders right now. He previously wanted out, but changed his mind after the Ravens deal fell apart.

That doesn’t mean a trade couldn’t still materialize. Garrett getting traded to the Rams sent shockwaves around the NFL. An NFC team that’s desperate to keep pace with Los Angeles might be willing to give up a haul to land Crosby.

That’s something the Raiders would at least have to listen to. They’re in a good position right now, as they have no problem keeping the star pass rusher, and he’s not forcing his way out. The Raiders will only consider trading him for a big offer.