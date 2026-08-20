Maxx Crosby Drops Cryptic Comment on Failed Ravens Trade

At this point, the Baltimore Ravens’ failed trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is old news. However, there still hasn’t been many details revealed about what exactly went down that made general manager Eric DeCosta get cold feet.

The Raiders haven’t said much and the Ravens merely cited a failed physical, but they knew Crosby was still recovering from offseason surgery when they made the deal. While it could be as simple as DeCosta regretted trading two first-round picks for an injured player, there could be more to the story, according to Crosby.

He’s not likely to reveal too much insight, but he did suggest that there’s something behind the scenes that happened that hasn’t been revealed.

“It’s all part of the journey, you know what I mean? Ultimately, I was there for maybe 48 hours,” Crosby on “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “(Expletive) went left and then I came right back here, so, you know, there’s a lot to the story, there’s a lot of things that people don’t know, people still don’t know what really went down overall, but I’m meant to be here, you know what I mean? I’m meant to be a Raider. There’s a new (expletive) rumor every day. That’s just what you gotta deal with, and that’s part of it, but I don’t really give a (expletive), you know what I mean? I play football, I love what I do, and there’s nothing more enjoyable than going out there with the guys.”

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John Spytek Not Interested in Discussing Failed Trade

The person who was put in the most awkward position by the Ravens backing out was Raiders general manager John Spytek. Baltimore canceled the deal in the middle of free agency, so Spytek had much less money to work with than he thought.

He also lost two first-round picks and had to figure out how to repair things with Crosby. Luckily, the defensive end was eager to fix things after the Ravens played games with him. Even months later, Spytek isn’t interested in discussing the situation much.

“People do what they do,” Spytek told NFL insider Charles Robinson. “I’m just trying to make the Raiders as good as possible. Right now Maxx is here and I have every expectation that he’ll be here.”

Texans Coach Praises Crosby

The Raiders can’t be too bummed Crosby is still on the team. He’s easily their best defensive player and should be a huge impact player. Though he’s coming off injury, Crosby has been dominant in practice all training camp.

In the joint practice against the Houston Texans, he had mutliple sacks. Head coach DeMeco Ryans had some high praise for Crosby.

“Crosby, really great player, gave us some tough looks,” Ryans said, via Raiders.com. “The thing about Crosby is he stays out there. He’s not just going to go one rush and just stop. He has great effort. He plays with great effort.”

Crosby is clearly motivated to have a big season and the Raiders need him to if they hope to win.