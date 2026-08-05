Maxx Crosby Trade Speculation Takes Dramatic Turn

The Las Vegas Raiders already proved earlier in the offseason that they were open to trading Maxx Crosby when they accepted an offer of two first-round picks from the Baltimore Ravens for the star defensive end. Even though the Ravens back out, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the Raiders accepted the offer at first.

Ever since, Crosby has gone out of his way to make it clear that he wants to stay in Las Vegas for now. That hasn’t stopped months’ worth of trade speculation surrounding his name.

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and there are still daily trade updates on Crosby. However, it may be time to put the trade talk to bed. Longtime NFL analyst Rich Eisen has revealed that he’s done talking about Crosby trades.

“I’m officially giving up on it,” Eisen said of the constant Crosby trade chatter on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

Eisen referenced a recent interview Crosby did with NFL Network where he reiterated that he’s a Raider for life. That was enough for Eisen to swear off the Crosby trade talk, at least for the time being.

“He’s not twitching in any direction other than just staying put and being intentional,” Eisen said. “So I think I’m gonna give up on this one.”

Adam Schefter Doesn’t Think Crosby Gets Traded Now

Eisen isn’t the only one who doesn’t think a Crosby trade is happening. While Schefter still believes a trade will happen down the road, he doesn’t think it’ll be a possibility before the season.

“ I think he’s there, and they’re gonna play with him, and use him, and he’s the face of the franchise, one of the faces of the franchise, and beloved down in Vegas, as he should be, for all the effort and energy that he’s brought to that team. But here’s where I think it could change in time,” Schefter said on his podcast.

“What if the Raiders aren’t winning regularly? What if the Raiders are 1-5, 2-6, and we’re coming up to the trade deadline in the first week in November and there’s a team out there that can use a pass rusher, and Maxx is playing at the level that we think he can at another high level. I think that’s when the trade potentially could come back into play. And I think that’s when it might be time to start paying attention,” Schefter added. “ Maybe I’m going to be surprised and they trade him in the summer, but that’s not what I’m expecting. It’s not what I’m hearing.”

There isn’t an insider more plugged into the NFL than Schefter, so if he’s saying a Crosby trade isn’t likely, then it probably isn’t.

Should Raiders Keep Crosby?

The Raiders’ defense looks a lot better on paper with Crosby on the roster. He has looked unblockable in training camp, so it doesn’t sound like his knee surgery has slowed him down.

The only argument for the Raiders to trade him is that they aren’t a playoff contender right now. However, anything less than two first-round picks feels like a loss. Unless the Raiders get that offer again, they are highly unlikely to move on from him.