New Maxx Crosby Drop Could Provide Insight Into Raiders Future

Following another tough season, defensive end Maxx Crosby made the choice that he no longer wanted to be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. He quietly requested a trade, which the team briefly granted.

Crosby was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, but a failed physical caused them to back out of the trade. While many still think Crosby could be traded, it doesn’t appear he’s interested.

The All-Pro has started to launch a musical side hustle and has released a few rap songs. His most recent release is titled “Raider Way.”

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The song is all about playing for the Raiders, and features highlights from Crosby’s time with the team. It’s very hard to imagine he’s going to make a whole song and music video about being a Raider if he thought he was getting traded next week.

From his end, it sounds like another trade request won’t be coming in the near future. That doesn’t mean the Raiders wouldn’t still consider trading him, but it also doesn’t look like they have plans to.

Crosby Wants to be a Raider

Crosby never truly wanted to request a trade. His hope was always to be a Raider for life. Things changed last season when the team decided to shut him down with games left to play when he felt like he could still play.

That’s when he decided he wanted to be moved. However, that was months ago at this point, so he’s softened his feelings. Also, the fact that the Ravens played games with him has given him a renewed appreciation for the Raiders. He’s happy that he’s staying put.

“Everyone knows my love and appreciation for this organization,” Crosby said earlier in the offseason. “That never changed from day one. That’s part of the business. There’s a lot of other things that don’t need to be discussed. But ultimately, I’m exactly where I want to be.”

Things Could Still Change

Things are sunshine and rainbows between the Raiders and Crosby now, but it’s not a guarantee that things will stay that way. It’s the middle of the offseason when most teams are feeling great about the year.

If the Raiders get off to a rough start, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report thinks that Crosby could request another trade.

“Of course, just because Crosby said there are no hard feelings doesn’t mean there aren’t any. He will turn 29 in August and knows the Raiders are at least a year or two away from contending,” Davenport wrote. “There are multiple contenders who could use the services of an elite edge-rusher who just logged 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. And Crosby is easily the most valuable trade chip Las Vegas has.

“Crosby may not be publicly demanding a trade yet, but he wouldn’t be annoyed if he wound up in, say, San Francisco. And that demand may yet come, especially if the Raiders struggle in 2026.”

It would be bold for Crosby to make another move like that, but he also wants to win. He’ll have some decisions to make if the Raiders are bad again.