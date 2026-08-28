Maxx Crosby Receives Strong Words After Raiders Lose to 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason is now over after falling 18-12 to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Moreover, it was the final reps that Fernando Mendoza received, as the No. 1 pick is likely to be QB2 behind Kirk Cousins to start the 2026 NFL season.

Against the Niners’ defense, Mendoza went 7-for-14 on his pass attempts for 57 passing yards along with one touchdown and two interceptions. With three preseason games under his belt and now the regular season set to get underway in a few days, Mendoza spoke about the pass rush in the NFL.

Furthermore, the rookie QB noted that he’s grateful to have someone like Maxx Crosby, as it gives him a clear sense of what he’ll face from the pass rush in the NFL.

“To be able to compete with such fierce competitors as Maxx and the other great edge rushers around the league and be a teammate with Maxx has been so helpful,” Mendoza told reporters after the game. “I look forward to going against him in practice and competing because, at the end, iron sharpens iron.

“When you’re able to go against not just iron, but a diamond sword, and he is a fantastic experience. When he’s one of the top, if not the top, pass rushers in the league, when you get to play against him, it gets you ready for that moment.”

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza on Facing 49ers’ Pass Rush

Mendoza faced a 49ers pass rush that sacked him twice in the game as he got a taste of what he needs to expect from opposing defensive coordinators whenever head coach Klint Kubiak decides he’s ready to be the starting QB.

“I believe the pass rush was fantastic tonight, and I think it’s a great experience,” Mendoza added. “I think our offensive line did fantastic as well, but I think it’s also a great experience. It’s the NFL. Whether you like it or not, there are monsters on the other side of the ball, and you need to get the ball out quick.

“It teaches you that you need to play on time, and there’s less margin for error. So I think it’s a great experience having that heat and duress because diamonds are built under pressure, they’re built under fire, and being forged like that.”

Fernando Mendoza on Transition to the NFL

Moreover, Mendoza played in all three preseason games, and the Raiders QB reflected on what he’s learned as he transitions from college football to the NFL. In these three games, Mendoza has flashed his potential but also made mistakes that many would expect from a rookie.

“The NFL is really tough, and there is a big jump going from college to the NFL and the speed, and there are just so many different aspects,” Mendoza noted. “The NFL is a tough business, and it’s a challenge I look forward to taking head-on with my teammates.

“I’m excited for the future, and that was my dream as a young kid. Now I have goals in the future that hopefully, as a team, we can accomplish to best serve the teammates and best serve the Silver and Black.”