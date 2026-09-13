New Trade Intel on Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Emerges: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start the regular season with defensive end Maxx Crosby on the roster. That came very close to not being the case.

The All-Pro pass rusher briefly got traded to the Baltimore Ravens before they decided to back out. Even after that, there were still rumors the Raiders could trade him.

There was no shortage of teams interested in his services, but they weren’t willing to meet the two first-round pick asking price the Raiders had for him. It was recently revealed that the Los Angeles Rams were among the teams interested in Crosby.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams really wanted Crosby, but the Raiders decided to no longer entertain offers after the Ravens deal fell apart.

“Sources told NFL Network that Los Angeles pursued Crosby shortly after his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens fell through because of a failed physical,” Rapoport wrote. “Other teams were interested, but the Rams, with their propensity to swing big, were the strongest club pushing for a deal, according to sources.

“But before there could be anything official, Crosby let it be known to anyone interested that he did not want to be traded. He wanted to remain with the Raiders and let his own organization know as well.”

Other Teams That Considered Crosby Trade Revealed

Players like Crosby don’t always become available on the trade market in their prime. He wanted to go to a contender, and several contenders were interested.

Rapoport named three other teams that were considering trading for Crosby, but weren’t even coming close to the Raiders’ asking price.

“Sources said several teams came to the Raiders hoping to do a trade, but nothing even came remotely close because teams wanted “pennies on the dollars,” according to one source,” Rapoport wrote. “In other words, those interested teams hoped Las Vegas was trying to dump Crosby for a cheap price, which was a nonstarter.

“Other teams such as the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers were monitoring and interested.”

Crosby Health Update

If Crosby wasn’t recovering from a knee injury, he would likely be a Raven right now. That injury may end up being a blessing in disguise for the Raiders.

They were never too keen on trading the star defensive end. He has been their best player for years and the face of the franchise. Though he was taken off the field to end last season, he’s ready to play to start the regular season, and every indication is that he has made a full recovery.

“As for the team Crosby returned to, after the Raiders spent hundreds of millions in free agency, they were a much more talented team than when the Crosby trade to Baltimore was initially executed,” Rapoport wrote.

“Once Crosby made clear he did not want to be traded again, it was over. As for Crosby’s knee, sources say he has had no issues and is said to be in excellent health.”

Crosby has the chance to make the Ravens very much regret their decision this season.