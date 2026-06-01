What Myles Garrett Trade Means for Maxx Crosby & Raiders

Former Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has been the subject of trade rumors for a couple of years now, but it seemed like the team wasn’t planning to deal him. That was until the Los Angeles Rams blew them away with a massive offer that included Jared Verse, a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a third-round pick.

Garrett is now headed to the NFC, and the Rams have to be considered the favorite to win the conference. However, this could motivate some teams to get bold and swing a trade.

That’s where the Las Vegas Raiders come in. Previously, the team agreed to trade star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. They ended up deciding to pull out of that trade, citing a failed physical, but many around the NFL believe they simply got cold feet.

Crosby is getting closer to being able to pass a physical, so once he can do that, it’s possible teams will start reaching back out to the Raiders. It seemed like he was destined to star in Las Vegas, but now teams in the NFC might be feeling the pressure to answer the Rams’ blockbuster move.

Which Teams Could Go After Crosby?

There are several teams in the NFC that could realistically win the Super Bowl this season. The Seattle Seahawks just won, and they are going to want to defend their title. They share a division with the Rams, so they could be more inclined to sell the farm for a player like Crosby now.

The same goes for the San Francisco 49ers. They have been on the cusp of winning a Super Bowl for years, but are now almost certainly third on the totem pole in the NFC West. Pairing Crosby with Nick Bosa would form a ferocious pass rushing duo.

Outside of the NFC West, there will be teams wanting to keep pace with the Rams. The Chicago Bears were one of the teams in the mix to trade for Crosby. That interest should be reignited now. It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles wanted to trade for Garrett. Perhaps they’ll consider Crosby now that they’ve added another first-round pick from the A.J. Brown trade. Raiders general manager John Spytek and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman are good friends and previously worked together.

Do the Raiders Really Want to Trade Crosby?

The biggest problem facing any of these NFC teams that might want to trade for Crosby is that the Raiders could be planning on keeping him. They agreed to trade him to the Ravens because Crosby asked to be moved.

Since that trade fell apart, he has rescinded his trade request. If he’s not putting pressure on the team and the Raiders don’t want to move him, he’s not going anywhere.

However, the Raiders are still rebuilding, and Crosby still wants to contend for a Super Bowl, so both sides could be open to the right deal. It’s almost certainly going to take two first-round picks to get Crosby, which teams didn’t seem willing to offer outside of the Ravens. Now that the Rams have stacked the deck, the Raiders have more leverage.