Trade Offer Raiders Turned Down for $94 Million Star Revealed: Report

At 2-4, it’s looking like 2024 will be another lost season for the Las Vegas Raiders. While things are grim, teams prove every year that they can turn around quickly if they find the right quarterback.

However, the Raiders could also decide to tear down the roster completely and embrace a rebuild. The team’s most valuable asset is defensive end Maxx Crosby. He’s one of the top defensive players in the NFL and is only 27. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a team has already reached out to the Raiders and floated a first-round pick in a possible trade.

“I believe earlier in the year there might’ve been a team that asked the team about Maxx Crosby and might’ve floated a one,” Schefter said on the October 14 episode of “Pat McAfee Show.” “I think they said, ‘Yeah, you start with multiple ones on that guy and even then we wouldn’t even entertain it.'”

One first-round pick for Crosby isn’t even close to enough value for him. When the Raiders traded Khalil Mack in 2018, they got two first-round picks and Crosby should have comparable value. He’s the face of the franchise and their best player. It’s going to take a lot for the Raiders to consider trading him.

Should Raiders Consider Trading Maxx Crosby?

Even though this season is off the rails for the Raiders, it would be a massive mistake to trade Crosby. The Mack trade ended up being a huge flop as none of the players the Raiders acquired in that trade are on the team anymore while Mack is still playing at a high level.

Two first-round picks shouldn’t even be enough to move the needle for the Raiders. Yes, those first-round picks would help the team land a quarterback but that’s not a guarantee to work. The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore and multiple picks to get Bryce Young last year and that was a disaster.

Also, the Raiders are ravaged with injuries this year. If they can get the right quarterback in the offseason and keep much of this roster in place while upgrading some positions, they could be a playoff team as early as next season.

Crosby Believes Raiders Can Turn Things Around

Crosby has been adamant about wanting to help turn the Raiders around. Even with the poor start to the season, he still thinks the team has the talent to be better this season.

“We’re not going to make excuses,” Crosby said following Sunday’s loss, via The Athletic. “We have the people in the building to get it done. … You can fall into the crowd and be like everyone else and be negative and sad, but I am blessed to play this game. It doesn’t stop me.

“The outside world is going to try and find everything to bring us down, and rightfully so after a game like that. It’s [expletive]. We have to stay together and find ways to get better and find that spark.”

It’s unlikely the Raiders make anything happen this season but the future could be bright. The team just needs to make a few good moves and they’ll be in the mix. If next season starts out like this season, then it will be time to consider a Crosby trade.