Raiders Star Stirs Trade Speculation With Unexpected Comments

Over the years, Maxx Crosby has become the face of the Las Vegas Raiders. With Derek Carr getting released last year, Josh Jacobs signing with the Green Bay Packers in free agency and Davante Adams getting traded to the New York Jets, there’s no question that this is Crosby’s team.

However, in six years with the Raiders, Crosby has had one winning season and hasn’t won a play game. That lack of success can wear on a player like Crosby. The star defensive end recently vented about his situation in Las Vegas, which led to some trade speculation.

“Years of inconsistency. New coaches every other year. New teammates. And there’s been plenty of times where I’m like, ‘Damn, like, this D line is cold,’ and then I come back and every single one of them is gone,” Crosby said on the Dec. 24 episode of “The Rush.” “It’s like, ‘What the [expletive]?'”

“It’s tough, bro, because I feel for Myles (Garrett) because he’s in that same boat,” Crosby added.

It’s clear that Crosby is starting to get frustrated with the inconsistency with the Raiders. He’s in the prime of his career and may have concerns about spending the rest of it in Las Vegas if he doesn’t think they can win.

Maxx Crosby Talks Contract

Another reason why there’s starting to be some trade speculation with Crosby is due to his contract situation. He’s one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL but he has no more guaranteed money left on his contract.

He doesn’t seem excited about that as he spoke about being something that needs to be addressed in the offseason.

“I have no more guaranteed money,” Crosby said. “Obviously there’s going to be a lot of things that need to be talked about and I’m looking forward to those conversations. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to this offseason and the process and I will say, on top of it – the Raider fans have been dope as [expletive] and I love them to death. Like that’s one thing, through everything the fans have truly since Day 1 embraced me and being in their corner. I think it’s the dopest [expletive], like even with the injuries and all this [expletive] the support has been the coolest [expletive] ever. Yeah, there is so many things that gotta be talked about, so it’s going to be interesting. I’m looking forward to it.”

General manager Tom Telesco gave Crosby a raise in the offseason for no reason so it’s hard to imagine he’ll shut down the defensive end when he comes to renegotiate his contract.

Crosby Trade Is Unlikely

Crosby may be getting frustrated with the Raiders and could even get to the point where he requests a trade but he’s under contract through the 2026 season. There’s not much he can do if the Raiders don’t want to trade him.

Crosby isn’t the holdout type so it’s unlikely he’d hold the Raiders’ feet to the fire if he wanted a trade. Las Vegas shouldn’t want to trade him. He’s one of the best defensive players in the NFL and he’s only 27. The more likely solution is for the team to restructure his contract to give him more guaranteed money.