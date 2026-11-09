Maxx Crosby Gets Real on Trade Speculation After Raiders Loss to 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 4-5 after their 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 on Nov. 8 at Levi’s Stadium. Furthermore, with the trade deadline on Nov. 10, the Silver and Black will undoubtedly get calls for some of their veteran players.

One of the names in trade speculation regarding the Raiders is veteran edge rusher Maxx Crosby. This past offseason, Las Vegas traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, but the deal fell through due to a failed physical.

Nonetheless, midway through the season, Crosby is showing that he’s healthy and productive. Despite the Silver and Black being in the middle of a rebuild and the team one game under .500, Crosby doesn’t want out.

“I don’t pay attention to that at all,” Crosby told reporters after the loss to the 49ers. “I play for the Raiders. I expect to play for the Raiders, and that’s all that matters to me. I love this team and plan on being here for a very long time.”

Maxx Crosby Isn’t Paying Attention to Trade Speculation

Moreover, Crosby elaborated that he understands that trade speculation is a part of the NFL. Still, he reiterated his desire to remain a Raider and be part of the group that helps turn around the team’s situation.

“There’s always narratives, and there’s always people who supposedly have all this insider information,” Crosby added. “I speak very clearly because everyone’s got an opinion, but nobody really knows. Everyone who comes out with these random stories out of nowhere is just trying to get attention and generate clickbait. That’s just part of the game.

“It comes with being a player of my stature. That’s the nature of the business, and you just have to say that you don’t pay attention to it. I really don’t. I hear through the grapevine what’s going on, so I try to stay present, focus on what I need to do, be a great leader, be a great player and win games in silver and black. That’s what I plan on doing for a long time.”

Maxx Crosby Believes Raiders Are Still in Playoff Race

Although the Raiders are 4-5, Crosby isn’t ready to throw in the towel on this season and believes that the Silver and Black are in the thick of the playoff picture. Still, to get back to .500, Las Vegas will have another challenging game in Week 10 as they’ll be facing the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

“We’re right in the mix,” Crosby said. “We were 4-5, and we had a tough loss today, but when we’re at our best, we can beat anybody. We know it’s going to be a tough challenge. We have a lot of football left. We have eight more games, and we’ve got to take it one at a time. We’re right in the middle of it. This is the best time of the year.

“When you’re in the fight in November and December, this is what you work so hard for. I know these guys are bought in. I know these guys believe, and we’re going to keep believing, keep fighting, and stay focused on the details and improving every day to get to where we want to go.”