Maxx Crosby Is Not a Happy Man Heading Into Training Camp, per Former Teammate

The offseason has not been kind to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. First, he had to get surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and then he got traded to the Baltimore Ravens only for the team to back out.

Crosby wanted to get traded at the time, so he has no reason to be upset about that aspect, but he is upset with how the Ravens made him look like damaged goods. According to former Raiders teammate Gerald McCoy, Crosby is not a happy man right now.

Even though he has always played with a chip on his shoulder, it has only gotten bigger since the Ravens debacle. McCoy gave some insight into his mindset right now.

“Maxx Crosby has a point to prove. He’s a little pissed off,” McCoy said on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“Actually, he’s a lot of pissed off. I was just with Maxx in Vegas. He has a point to prove, and Maxx is extremely upset, and he’s going to have these guys on the mission.”

Crosby Still Loves Raiders

Now, it’s important to note that none of that ire is toward the Raiders. McCoy explained why Crosby is so heated right now.

“He loves the Raiders, for one,” McCoy answered when asked why Crosby is angry.

“But he was traded. OK. Then he was given back. So it’s almost like they saying, ‘We don’t really need you, but we need you.’ And then the other team is saying, ‘You just kind of lost a step. We don’t really trust it.’ Maxx is out to prove a point. I’m Maxx Crosby for a reason, and he’s going to bring the guys with him.”

The Raiders will have no problem with an extra angry Crosby. They want to harness that anger and unleash it on opponents. IF he’s able to fully recover, he’s going to be a menace this season.

Crosby Ready for Start of Camp

Training camp has already started for Raiders rookies, but a couple of veterans have shown up early, including Crosby. He was eager to get back on the field.

“I’ll be out there for camp to start. I’ll be out there Day 1,” Crosby said on “The Rush” podcast. “I think the first time on the field is Friday for like an hour or something, and I will be out there, no restrictions. Able to do what I do, and I’m so (expletive) excited about it.”

Crosby is still recovering from offseason surgery, so he can’t go 100% quite yet, but he’s just happy he can start ramping up.

“We’ll be out there in the beginning,” Crosby said. “From what I know now, it’s going to be slightly limited in the beginning. It’s a slight buildup … to get back in the swing of things. They’re going to have a plan for me. But yeah, I’m back and I plan to be better.”

Crosby appears set to stick with the Raiders this season, which is good news for a defense that has a chance to surprise people in 2026.