Raiders Get Big Maxx Crosby Update Amid OTAs: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders thought they were losing star pass rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason, but he’s back with the team after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a trade for the All-Pro. The Raiders never seemed that thrilled with the idea of trading him, but he wanted out, and the Ravens were willing to give up two first-round picks.

While two first-round picks were a very good return for Las Vegas, Crosby wouldn’t have been an easy player to replace. The way the Ravens situation went down seemed to help smooth things over between Crosby and the Raiders.

The defensive end is still recovering from knee surgery, but the Raiders are feeling good about things, according to Sports Boom’s Jason La Canfora.

“Despite the Ravens scuttling a blockbuster trade for All-Pro edge defender Maxx Crosby at the start of the offseason amid health concerns, the Raiders continue to be pleased with the gains Crosby is making after a knee procedure, and expectations remain very high for his 2026 season,” La Canfora wrote.

“Crosby is working out on his own and not taking part in Las Vegas’s offseason practices, but league sources said he continues to throw himself into his recovery and make significant strides.”

Crosby Is ‘Fired Up’

There has been speculation that the Raiders could reopen Crosby trade talks once he’s able to pass a physical. Considering the progress he has made, it’s possible that he’ll be able to pass a physical before the start of training camp.

However, it sounds like there’s no plan to trade him. The expectation around the NFL is that Crosby will be in Las Vegas this season, per La Canfora.

“Crosby has told friends around the league he is as fired up as ever to have a monster season in the public fallout of the Ravens bailing on an agreed-upon trade, and he was never going to be fully cleared for football activities in time for the start of May Organized Team Activity practices,” La Canfora wrote.

“Crosby originally requested the trade after the Raiders opted not to play him late last season, as they essentially tanked for the highest draft pick possible. However, he recommitted to the team after the Ravens trade fell apart, and multiple general managers over the last few weeks have said that in their minds, Crosby is going to be a Raider in 2026.”

Would Raiders Trade Crosby for 2 First-Round Picks?

Crosby is no longer pushing for a trade, so the Raiders may be happy keeping him in the building going forward. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the team is still rebuilding.

If a team comes to the Raiders and offers two first-round picks, it’s easy to see them trading Crosby again. Even if he doesn’t necessarily want out anymore, Crosby would likely be fine with the idea of going to a contender.

Now, it’s unlikely that a team is willing to offer that package, but sometimes teams get desperate. Until the trade deadline passes, he’s going to continue being the subject of trade rumors.