Raiders Sign Former Jim Harbaugh Team Captain to Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ linebacker room is set to look very different this season. The team lost two starters in free agency, with Robert Spillane going to the New England Patriots and Divine Deablo going to the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham typically likes to have two linebackers on the field, so Elandon Roberts and Devin White are the two early favorites to get most of the linebacker snaps. However, nothing is set yet.

The Raiders recently signed Jaylon Smith to add some competition, and they weren’t done there. The team announced recently that they’ve added linebacker Michael Barrett to the roster.

Barrett first came into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers last year. He’s already bounced around the NFL quite a bit by Year 2.

Notably, Barrett was a key player for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. He was a team captain for the 2023 team that won the National Championship. The Raiders share a division with Harbaugh now, so the two could have a little reunion if Barrett is able to make the roster.

Pete Carroll Praises Raiders Defense

The Raiders’ defense was supposed to be the strength of the team last season before injuries derailed that hope. New head coach Pete Carroll has a long history of building great defenses, and he’s hoping to do it again in Las Vegas.

With OTAs underway, Carroll has been very impressed with what he’s seen from the defense.

“That’s what allows guys to think freely and be confident to make the plays and break on the ball and think ‘I’m going to get this ball; I’m not just going to defend the play,’” Carroll said during a recent press conference. “Jeremy Chinn has really shown a lot already in leadership. Elandon Roberts has already given us confidence that can spread to the rest of the players. (Eric) Stokes has done a nice job, too; he’s jumped right up at the corner spot. So, we’re getting really good, positive things from guys that have been there before.”

Maxx Crosby: ‘Energy is Contagious’

One thing the Raiders won’t be lacking under Carroll is energy. Even at 73, Carroll has an energy level that’s already standing out to the team.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby is also known to bring the energy, but even he’s been impressed with the energy in the building.

“That energy is contagious,” Crosby said. “In football, you can have all the X’s and O’s and you can be the smartest guy on the planet, but when it really comes down to it and it’s really nut-cutting time, it’s truly (about) who’s going to execute and who’s willing to go further. … (We have) guys that are constantly pushing themselves to that level, not just offensively but defensively, too. … If you have a bunch of dawgs on the field that are willing to go to the farthest lengths to win, you’re going to have a chance.”

Time will tell if the added energy leads to wins, but it certainly can’t hurt the team going forward.