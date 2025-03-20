Ex-Raiders WR Comes Out of Retirement to Sign With Commanders

Right before the start of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a blow when wide receiver Michael Gallup abruptly retired. He was supposed to be the team’s WR3 but he preferred to walk away from football.

However, he’s still only 29 and decided to come out of retirement this offseason. The Raiders released him from his contractual obligations, making him a free agent. He had to sit in free agency for a bit but he finally found a new home.

The Washington Commanders announced on March 20 that they’ve signed Gallup to a contract. The Commanders have had a very busy offseason and already traded for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Gallup should add some decent depth to their wide receiver room.

The team already had star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on the roster so now they have more weapons for young quarterback Jayden Daniels to target. The Commanders already had one of the best offenses in the NFL and could be even better in 2025.

Gallup hasn’t reached the same heights as he did in 2019 when he had 1,107 yards with the Dallas Cowboys but he can still be productive.

Raiders Have Need at WR

The Raiders haven’t done anything to upgrade their wide receiver room this offseason. It was one of the weakest position groups for the team last season once Davante Adams was traded so they do need to make some additions.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal detailed why this is a big need for the Raiders.

“Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are the only two proven wide receivers on the roster,” Bonsignore wrote in a March 18 column. “That doesn’t mean second-year wideouts Ramel Keyton and Jeff Foreman don’t have promise, but the Raiders need to supply new quarterback Geno Smith with more certainty.

“A combination of a proven free-agent addition and top-notch draft prospect is likely to accomplish that objective.”

Tyler Lockett and Stefon Diggs are veteran free agents the Raiders are likely keeping an eye on.

Raiders Projected to Draft Tetairoa McMillan

If the Raiders don’t add a No. 1 wide receiver in free agency, they will likely look to the draft. The draft isn’t very top-heavy at wide receiver and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is widely considered the best prospect.

While No. 6 might be a little high for McMillan, Pro Football Network believes the Raiders will take him.

“The Las Vegas Raiders added head coach Pete Carroll and QB Geno Smith this offseason, making it known they have no interest in finishing toward the bottom of the NFL standings once again,” Pro Football Network wrote. “This is why selecting the best pure wide receiver in the class, Tetairoa McMillan, is a strong choice.

“McMillan is a strong, physical deep threat who, alongside tight end Brock Bowers, could form one of the NFL’s best up-and-coming receiving duos. It’s a recipe for success for the Raiders’ offense in their first season with Smith under center.”

McMillan has superstar potential but wide receivers can be found later in the draft. Plus, tight end Brock Bowers can also be looked at as the No. 1 receiving option so the Raiders don’t need to force the issue too much when they have so many other needs.