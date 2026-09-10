Raiders’ Michael Mayer Reveals Clear Mindset Amid Brock Bowers Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders will miss Brock Bowers for one or two games, maybe more, depending on the situation.

Ahead of the Silver and Black’s Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported, citing league sources, that Bowers underwent a meniscus trim on Sept. 8 in Dallas with Dr. Daniel Cooper.

Nonetheless, Bowers’ injury presents an opportunity for Michael Mayer to have a major role in Week 1 and be a go-to guy in the middle of the field for veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

“I think just trying to be the best version of myself,” Mayer told reporters (h/t Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Vegas). “Obviously, we all feel horrible. Brock’s one of my good friends here. He’s in good spirits, though. He’s been attacking it already very well.

“Saw him in the training room this morning, already rehabbing and just doing all of that. It’s a business, it’s a profession, it’s a next-man-in mentality, and I’m excited for this opportunity. I’m just going to go out there and try to help my team win as best I can.”

Last season, Mayer didn’t put up outstanding offensive numbers: He hauled in 35 receptions on 47 targets, recorded 328 receiving yards, averaged 9.4 yards per reception, and had one touchdown, earning a 64.6 PFF offensive grade.

Mayer will need to take advantage of this opportunity, as a strong showing could boost his value as a trade chip or when he hits free agency next offseason.

Kirk Cousins Might Help Michael Mayer Break Out

Nonetheless, with an offense-minded head coach in Klint Kubiak and a veteran QB in Kirk Cousins, perhaps this is finally the opportunity for the former second-round pick in 2023 to shine. Moreover, Mayer spoke about what he expects from Cousins against the Dolphins.

“[Cousins is] gonna be the same person he’s been since day one of me meeting him,” Mayer added (h/t Vegas Sports Today). “He’s gonna get the ball out on time [and] he’s gonna find the open receiver [and] he’s gonna be a leader. He’s gonna get us in the right checks; he’s gonna get us in the right formations, and that’s what I expect out of him. I think that’s what everybody expects out of him in this locker room.”

Raiders’ Michael Mayer on Kirk Cousins Leadership

Mayer also went into detail about the leadership that Cousins brings, which could help Mayer when it comes to taking advantage of this opportunity. Furthermore, as the Raiders tight end stated, Cousins has been a vocal leader who communicates with the offense and makes sure everyone is in the right spots.

“I think it starts with being a vocal leader,” Mayer said. “He’s out there communicating 24/7, man. I love when it’s like Day 15 of camp, I’m coming in here, and he’s like, ‘We get to play football today, man. It’s football today.’ I’m like, ‘You’re right, Kirk. Let’s go play some football, man.’

“So he’s been awesome personally, and I can speak for the offense. He’s been awesome. Just an awesome leader, getting everybody in the right spots. This is a really cool offense, and he’s headed it, and it’s been great.”