Raiders Make Last-Minute $45M Decision on Michael Mayer

With the 2026 NFL season starting tomorrow and concern over star tight end Brock Bowers’ health, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a last-minute decision and extended backup tight end Michael Mayer to a three-year, $45 million deal.

“The #Raiders have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension with TE Michael Mayer worth $45M with $30M guaranteed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. “The $15M APY ranks 4th among current TE contracts. The deal was negotiated by Kyle McCarthy, Brian Murphy, and Cam Hahn of @athletesfirst”

Mayer, who’s still just 25 years old, gets paid big time despite limited production over three years with the Raiders. He’s also in line to start Week 1 against the Dolphins after finishing the 2025 season with 35 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown across 13 games played.

He’s the first Raiders player extended on a rookie deal since Hunter Renfrow back in 2022.

Raiders, Michael Mayer Agree on a Three-Year Extension

The importance of having a second reliable tight end in the NFL continues to grow every year, and it’s evident that Michael Mayer is in first-year head coach Klint Kubiak’s long-term plan.

What’s also evident is the fact that there is a level of concern surrounding Brock Bowers and his string of injuries since joining the Raiders.

Bowers, who won’t suit up in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins due to a meniscus trim, is already missing the first game after missing five games in 2025.

Kubiak commented on Bowers’ situation, saying, “It all happened pretty quick. But yeah, he got it cleaned up, and we’ll get him back soon.”

Former NFL safety Su’a Cravens believes this is a cause for concern, saying, “I’ve had my meniscus scoped four times. Was rushed back each time and tore it over and over again to the point I didn’t have a meniscus to scope. Now it’s bone on bone with a fracture that grows each year and is 10/10 pain to twist or turn and run. They’re gonna ruin this man’s career with injuries at this rate!”

The Raiders need to keep Bowers off the field until he’s 100% healthy. Otherwise, a string of injuries could derail his career, and that’s the last thing Raiders fans want to see unfold.

Mayer Comments on Starting in Week 1

Michael Mayer understands the opportunity in front of him, but also feels for Brock Bowers as he suffers another setback.

“I think just trying to be the best version of myself,” he said. “Obviously, we all feel horrible. Brock’s one of my good friends here. He’s in good spirits, though. He’s been attacking it already very well.

“Saw him in the training room this morning, already rehabbing and just doing all of that. It’s a business, it’s a profession, it’s a next-man-in mentality, and I’m excited for this opportunity. I’m just going to go out there and try to help my team win as best I can.”

Now that he’s the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the league, the pressure is rising for Mayer to perform like one of the league’s top TEs.