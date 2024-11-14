Raiders TE Michael Mayer Breaks Silence on Prolonged Absence

The Las Vegas Raiders have had many starters miss games this season but they’re set to finally get one back. Tight end Michael Mayer hasn’t played since Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers but is finally back at practice.

Mayer was out due to personal reasons and while he’s not ready to discuss what exactly was going on with him, he did finally speak to the media for the first time since being out.

“They’ve been with me through the whole thing,” Mayer said during his Wednesday media availability. “I really appreciate that. I couldn’t ask for a better organization and a better support system. … It was a personal matter. Me and my family handled it behind closed doors, but I’m so thankful for this organization and I’m so thankful for the support they’ve shown me. I felt really happy and good out there today.”

Mayer revealed that he hadn’t been in Las Vegas during his time away as he really needed a reset.

“I have a great support system in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area,” Mayer said. “Everybody loves me and I love them. It was a good little reset. Everybody’s had my back since the first day I went home and left Vegas. It’s been a really good feeling.”

Michael Mayer Says Football Isn’t Bigger Than Life

Football players will often put personal matters to the side during the NFL season but sometimes that’s simply not possible. Mayer had to come to terms with that and made the tough decision to walk away.

“The No. 1 important rule is that football’s not bigger than life. It isn’t, and it never has been,” Mayer said. “I just needed to figure some things out. That’s what I did, and I’m on my feet again. I feel great. I’m sleeping well. I’m doing all the things that I need to be doing to set myself up for success and help the team. Whatever they ask me to do … I’ma do it for ’em.”

There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a recent second-round pick so Mayer taking some time off to recalibrate may have been the best thing for him.

Antonio Pierce Excited to Have Mayer Back

Though the Raiders have Brock Bowers, who looks like a top-five tight end, they could still use Mayer’s help. The passing offense has been among the worst in the NFL and the wide receivers aren’t getting open consistently.

Head coach Antonio Pierce is very happy to have Mayer back in the mix.

“I’m excited, man. It was good to see big Mike,” Pierce said during his Wednesday press conference. “He looked good. He had a little tan. I don’t know where he was at, but he was hanging somewhere good. … He’s in shape. He stayed out here this entire bye week working out and getting himself back into football shape and around the team and around the building. And then, obviously, when we got together yesterday, man, everybody was excited.”

It remains to be seen when exactly Mayer will return to the field. He’s eligible to come back this week but the Raiders may want to give him more time to get back into football shape.