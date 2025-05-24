Raiders Pushed to Sign Ex-Bengals CB With 56-Career Starts

With the Las Vegas Raiders choosing to be bargain hunters in free agency, they have left a few holes on the roster. The defense has some really solid pieces, but they are very thin at cornerback.

The Raiders lost Nate Hobbs in free agency and cut Jack Jones, so they’re down two starting cornerbacks from last season. The team hasn’t done much to find veteran talent to replace them.

Replacing Jones on the outside is a slight concern, but the much bigger concern is who is going to replace Hobbs in the slot. Darnay Holmes is the only cornerback on the roster with significant nickel cornerback experience.

Luckily, there’s still an appealing name available in free agency. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes that signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is the one move Las Vegas still needs to make.

“The Raiders have glaring needs at linebacker and cornerback, and Hilton would help fill the latter as one of the best free agents available. Last season, Hilton recorded 73 tackles, 12 for loss, five pass breakups and an interception while allowing 8.7 yards per reception.

“Darnay Holmes has experience in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system as the slot cornerback. Hilton would be an upgrade with his starting experience and productivity. He’s a feisty nickelback who fits the competitive spirit that head coach Pete Carroll likes to see in his defense.”

Raiders May Need Darien Porter to Play a Big Role Early

The Raiders may be looking to embrace youth at outside cornerback. Jakorian Bennett looked really good last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

If he can return to form, he may develop into a true No. 1 cornerback in his third season. However, it’s still anybody’s guess who might start on the other side.

Third-round pick Darien Porter has only been playing cornerback for the last three years after playing wide receiver for most of his life. The Raiders are very high on his athletic ability, and if he can continue to develop as a cornerback, he could be a special player.

“[Porter] was an incredible player on special teams, and a lot of times that leans towards a defensive guy,” Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock told ESPN. “We decided to give him a shot, and it was a great move for him.”

Changing positions isn’t easy, but Heacock believes that Porter playing wide receiver will only help him as a cornerback.

“It’s like guys that transfer from running back to linebacker. They can find the holes that running backs are going because that’s what they played [and] they have the vision,” Heacock said. “I think it’s true of a wide receiver that moves to defensive back.”

Porter Knows He Has to Prove Himself

There isn’t much competition in front of Porter to get a starting spot in 2025, but he knows that it’s a long road before he can expect to be handed that.

He’s ready to prove himself in practice.

“[I’ll] have to work and earn that opportunity. But it’s exciting for me to be put in this position to have that instant contribution on the defensive side,” Porter said.