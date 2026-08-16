Mike Washington Jr. Draws Compelling Comparison After Raiders Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell in their preseason opener to the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Aug. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. While the Silver and Black came out on the losing end, there were a few young players who impressed ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

One of the notable standouts was rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., who had six carries for 63 rushing yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry, with his longest run being 53 yards.

Ashton Jeanty is clearly RB1, but it appears the Raiders might have their RB2 ready to go despite Washington being a rookie. After his impressive performance against the Cardinals, fullback Connor Heyward was asked whether Washington reminds him of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

“I see [the Bell comparison] in his game,” Heyward told reporters on Aug. 16. “I also see Mike Washington, a bigger back with speed. I don’t think Le’Veon was running 4.3. That’s nothing against Le’Veon, but Le’Veon was more 4.5, 4.6-ish, kind of hesitated, but Mike can hit it, too. He has that in his game.”

Last season, while playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Washington played 571 total snaps, earning a 78.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the 23-year-old carried the ball 167 times for 1,066 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He also averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and forced 34 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Washington caught 28 passes on 36 targets for 226 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Raiders’ Mike Washington Jr. Gets Advice

After an impressive showing in the preseason opener, Heyward believes that Washington will carry that momentum into the Raiders’ second preseason game. Las Vegas will travel to play the Houston Texans on Aug. 20 at NRG Stadium.

“I think he’ll just continue to reveal himself and just be himself,” Heyward added. “And that’s what I can continue to tell him, like, you’re going to mess up. I mess up and it’s year five. It’s going to be okay. And just take it one rep at a time.”

Connor Heyward on Playing Fullback for Klint Kubiak

Whether it’s Washington, Jeanty, or another running back, Heyward noted that he will lead the way as the fullback, opening running lanes.

“Just being selfless and doing your 1/11,” Heyward said about the mindset he’s having as a fullback on this team. “You might get the ball here and there, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about opening up lanes, getting the run game going, having the run game marry up with the pass game and just honestly doing the dirty work and special teams as well.”

After the Raiders struggled on the ground last season, the Silver and Black hope this area of their offense improves with new faces on the offensive line, Heyward at fullback, and head coach Klint Kubiak calling the plays. Furthermore, Heyward noted how Kubiak views his position.

“It’s completely different,” Heyward said when talking about how Kubiak views the fullback role compared to other coaches he’s had. “Just having coach Klint Kubiak as an offensive head coach, that’s something new for me.

“He’s very big on his details, and I’ve always had a head coach that’s a defensive head coach. He’s going to push myself and everybody else to get better. It doesn’t matter. He’s going to find the flaw in the play, and you want a coach like that.”