Raiders Predicted to Land One of ‘Cleanest’ CB Prospects of the Last Decade

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Las Vegas Raiders‘ cornerback room. Eric Stokes is a good veteran who is on a long-term contract. Darien Porter appears to have taken a leap in Year 2.

Fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy would’ve been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft had he not been injured. Fellow rookie Hezekiah Masses has done nothing but impress the Raiders all training camp.

The group has a ton of potential, but Stokes is the only one who has proven anything. A team can never have too many good cornerbacks, so even if players like Porter, McCoy and Masses look good this season, the Raiders could still be in the market to upgrade.

In Rob Rang’s 2027 NFL mock draft for Fox Sports, he projects the Raiders to select Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore with the No. 5 pick.

“Based on the investment made this past spring in No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza and veteran Kirk Cousins, new head coach Klint Kubiak may very well push for a wide receiver (Cam Coleman?) with the Raiders’ top choice,” Rang wrote. “But it would be hard to pass up a talent like Moore here. He’s right with Derek Stingley and Patrick Surtain II as one of the cleanest cornerback prospects I’ve evaluated over the past decade. Moore combines size, agility, instincts and ball skills to project as a future NFL star.”

Moore Could Be a Special Player

Cornerback is one of the positions that a team can never have too many of. It’s one of the toughest positions to play, so it’s rare to find elite ones.

If the Raiders think Moore could be at the level of Stingley or Surtain, they have to draft him even if some of the young players step up. There are very few elite cornerbacks in the NFL, and Moore has a chance to be one.

The Notre Dame star was a Freshman All-American his first season and then became a Unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He had five interceptions in just 10 games. At 6-foot-2, he also has great size to play the position. If he can have another elite year in college, he’s going to cement himself as a likely top-five draft pick.

John Spytek Talks Darrell Luter Addition

Another new cornerback the Raiders are excited about is Darrell Luter Jr. He just joined the team via waivers after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s unlikely he’ll have a role early in the season as he learns the defense, but there were four other teams that put in claims for him, so clearly, there is confidence in his talent. General manager John Spytek spoke about the move.

“Darrell [Luter Jr.]’s a good football player. He’s played quality regular season snaps,” Spytek told reporters. “He’s a good special teams player, and we just saw the opportunity to add a player that’s got a little bit of experience to him to that room because we’ve got a very competitive room, but some young players in there. So, his experience is what was intriguing to us.”