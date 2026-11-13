Raiders Predicted to Add 6-foot-3 Emerging Star WR

The Fernando Mendoza era is starting for the Las Vegas Raiders, which means the team needs to do what they can to build around him. Right now, it’s not the most ideal circumstances.

The Raiders have no running game right now and one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. They can’t fix everything in one season, but this offseason is going to be all about making sure Mendoza is set up for success.

The offensive line could be an emphasis, but the need for a wide receiver might be even bigger. Tight end Brock Bowers is a star and is effectively a wide receiver, but the Raiders could use more options to throw it.

The best chance the team has to find an impact wide receiver is in the 2027 NFL Draft. Right now, the Raiders would have the No. 15 pick in the first round, which puts them out of the Jeremiah Smith sweepstakes. Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated put together a mock draft and sees Las Vegas selecting Indian wide receiver Nick Marsh in the first round.

“The Las Vegas Raiders need to prioritize Fernando Mendoza’s development this offseason,” Melo wrote. “Brock Bowers is a superstar, but having a go-to wide receiver would also benefit this offense. Indiana’s Nick Marsh is a QB-friendly target with elite run-after-catch skills.”

Marsh Could Be Exactly What Raiders Need

The Raiders don’t have an X receiver who can stretch the field right now. The hope was that Dont’e Thornton could be that player, but he hasn’t played this season and has been a healthy scratch multiple times.

Marsh is 6-foot-3, so he’s exactly the type of big body that the Raiders need. Though he’s at Indiana, it’s important to note that he didn’t play with Mendoza in college.

He’s got great run-after-catch ability and has been really impressive at Indiana this season. He’s played second fiddle to Charlie Becker, but still has 669 yards in nine games. Pairing him with Mendoza could give the Raiders a long-term No. 1 wide receiver.

Raiders Teammates Impressed With Mendoza

If Mendoza is the real deal, he’ll still be able to make plays without an elite wide receiver. He’s going to be throwing to Bowers quite a bit. So far, the star tight end has been very impressed with the rookie quarterback.

“He was out there slinging it,” Bowers said. “Nothing new, though. That’s what he’s done the whole time.”

Though Cousins has started every game this season, the Raiders have made it a point to give Mendoza plenty of reps in practice, according to wide receiver Tre Tucker.

“We’ve been seeing it all year. He’s been taking reps with us,” Tucker said. “He’s been doing everything.”

Mendoza comes off as a silly and nerdy kind of guy, which doesn’t always work in an NFL locker room. However, left tackle Kolton Miller believes that the quarterback can command a huddle.

“I know he seems kind of quirky,” Miller said. “But on the field, he commands the huddle. He speaks with volume.”