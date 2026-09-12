Raiders’ Most Important 2027 Free Agent Revealed After Michael Mayer Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprise decision to sign tight end Michael Mayer to a big three-year contract extension just before the start of the season. He was on an expiring deal, but with Brock Bowers on the roster, it seemed like this could be his last season in Las Vegas.

However, the Raiders clearly think he’s a valuable piece going forward. Wide receiver Tre Tucker is the other player in the same draft class as Mayer who is hoping to get paid.

He’s been a more productive player than Mayer, but the team valued the tight end more. Tucker is set to start the season as the Raiders’ No. 1 wide receiver, so he has a golden opportunity to prove that he deserves to get paid.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Tucker as the Raiders’ most important impending free agent heading into the season.

“Tre Tucker was the Raiders’ top wideout in 2025,” Knox wrote. “He started all 17 games and finished with five touchdowns and a team-high 696 receiving yards. While those aren’t overly impressive numbers, it’s worth recognizing that Las Vegas’ passing attack was a borderline disaster last season.

“Things should be better under new head coach Klint Kubiak, and Tucker should again be the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver. If he maintains that role, keeping the 25-year-old will be a must. At some point, the Raiders will pivot to quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and he’ll need all the quality receivers he can get.”

How Tucker Can Earn Big Payday

Tucker has been a solid player, but last year was the first time he had a chance to be a No. 1 wide receiver. He did solid, finishing the season with 696 yards.

While that’s a solid number, it’s not enough for him to get a huge payday. The Raiders like him a lot, but he’s still got more to prove.

He’s undersized but very fast. He hasn’t proven to have the best hands, and his route tree is limited, but he can still win with his elite speed. If he proves to be a dependable deep threat who can make big plays, the Raiders will likely try to extend him before the start of next season.

Mike Washington Jr. Draw Praise

With Bowers out in Week 1 and Ashton Jeanty still recovering from a sprained ankle, players like Tucker, Mayer and rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. have a chance to really prove themselves in Week 1.

Though Jeanty is healthy enough to play and still the No. 1 running back, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan has still made note of what Washington can do.

“I think he’s another really good back,” Dugg said, via Raiders.com. “A bigger back, I think he’s listed around 6-2. He runs hard. And again, his straight line speed and his ability to get to his top end speed was impressive. I think he’s got good vision. I think you see that he’s a patient runner, then he can accelerate, which is always hard because it forces defenders to play their primary gap and you can’t shed and get out of a gap too soon and then he could be gone.”