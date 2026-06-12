Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land Former 49ers First-Round Pick

There has been renewed talk of a possible Maxx Crosby trade since Myles Garrett got traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders already showed that they were willing to move him, but they’re also happy to keep him.

The only way they’re going to consider sending him elsewhere is for a major haul. Crosby is seemingly content staying in Las Vegas, but he’d likely still be happy for a chance to play with a contender.

One team that is directly affected by the Rams trading for Garrett is the San Francisco 49ers. They share a division with the team and also have Super Bowl aspirations.

If they want to keep pace with the Rams, they’ll want to consider swinging a big trade. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that would send Crosby to the 49ers for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams.

“But the reality is the Raiders did try to trade Crosby this offseason,” Davenport wrote. “The trajectory of the franchise hasn’t changed since then—Vegas is a rebuilding team. And while this offer isn’t as good as Baltimore’s was, it’s not that far off—a first, a day 2 pick and a former first-round selection in Williams.

“For the 49ers it’s a chance to match the Los Angeles Rams (or come close) in an NFC West arms race that escalated after the Myles Garrett deal and add some pop to a pass rush facing multiple questions as we head toward training camp.”

This Could Be Logical Trade for Raiders

When the Raiders previously traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, they got two first-round picks in the deal. While this 49ers pitch doesn’t include two first-round picks, it could arguably have similar value.

Williams is a bit of a red flag. He suffered a torn ACL last season and didn’t do much before he got hurt. That said, he was the No. 11 pick in the draft just a year ago and was a very good player at Georgia, being named second-team All-SEC twice.

The Raiders would still get a couple of good draft picks and also get a potential Crosby replacement. The team may still prefer two first-round picks, but that’s likely not coming after the Ravens debacle.

Crosby Happy to Stay With Raiders

There’s also the fact that Crosby has withdrawn his trade request. The Raiders didn’t want to trade him to begin with. They are in a rebuild, so it still makes some sense to move him, but there’s no pressure from Crosby’s camp.

In fact, he sounds happy that the Ravens trade ended up falling apart after seeing all the big moves the Raiders made in the offseason.

“It’s water under the bridge,” Crosby told reporters recently. “It’s a long time ago. A lot of things I learned about what’s going on and what this league can bring. A lot of adversity, a lot of different things you can’t really anticipate. But I’ve been through a lot in my life. It’s nothing to me. I’m here and I want to be here and I’m excited to be here. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”