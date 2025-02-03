Hi, Subscriber

GM’s Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land $125 Million Superstar

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
myles garrett
Getty
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett.

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be all-in on trying to win soon. They hired the oldest head coach in the NFL in Pete Carroll and just made Chip Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in the league.

After the 2024 season ended for the Raiders, it looked like they could embrace a total franchise rebuild. Now it seems like Carroll wants to win immediately. That could change expectations for this offseason.

Everybody knows the Raiders need a quarterback but those aren’t easy to find. Carroll has a defensive background and could want to simply build a defensive juggernaut.

The best way to do that is to build an elite defensive line. The Raiders are close to that with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, who are both Pro Bowl-level players. However, the group could get even better. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, one NFL general manager believes the Raiders would be an ideal fit for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“The Raiders should consider trading for Myles Garrett to pair him up with Maxx Crosby,” the general manager told Russini.

This comes right after the news broke that Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns. He was the No. 1 pick of the team in 2017 and has been named to an All-Pro team six times. The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and have a nightmare situation at quarterback so it’s difficult to see how they turn things around quickly.

What Is Myles Garrett Going to Cost?

Garrett is one of the biggest names in the NFL whose future is in flux. He’s only 29 and won Defensive Player of the Year last season. He also had a 14.0-sack season in 2024 and was named First-Team All-Pro once again.

He’s still one of the best defensive players in the world so the Browns should expect a haul back in return. The only concern with Garrett is that he is getting closer to 30 and that’s often when defensive players start to decline.

Cleveland probably isn’t looking at the two first-round picks the Raiders got for Khalil Mack in 2018. According to Russini, one general manager said he thinks that the Browns can get one first-round pick and a second or perhaps a first-round pick and two third-round picks with a player.

Should Raiders Give up No. 6 Pick for Garrett?

If the Raiders are interested in Garrett, they have a valuable asset they can offer. They hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That’s much more valuable than a first-round pick later in the round.

Would the No. 6 pick be enough to land Garrett outright? It might be but do the Raiders want to give up that much? They have other more pressing needs at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback. That said, having a defensive end duo of Garrett and Maxx Crosby would be the best in the NFL.

If the Raiders don’t have a path to a great quarterback, their best plan of action could be to make it very difficult for opposing quarterbacks to play. Considering Carroll’s defensive background, it’s not the wildest idea out there.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

GM’s Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land $125 Million Superstar

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x