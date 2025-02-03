GM’s Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land $125 Million Superstar

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be all-in on trying to win soon. They hired the oldest head coach in the NFL in Pete Carroll and just made Chip Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in the league.

After the 2024 season ended for the Raiders, it looked like they could embrace a total franchise rebuild. Now it seems like Carroll wants to win immediately. That could change expectations for this offseason.

Everybody knows the Raiders need a quarterback but those aren’t easy to find. Carroll has a defensive background and could want to simply build a defensive juggernaut.

The best way to do that is to build an elite defensive line. The Raiders are close to that with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, who are both Pro Bowl-level players. However, the group could get even better. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, one NFL general manager believes the Raiders would be an ideal fit for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“The Raiders should consider trading for Myles Garrett to pair him up with Maxx Crosby,” the general manager told Russini.

This comes right after the news broke that Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns. He was the No. 1 pick of the team in 2017 and has been named to an All-Pro team six times. The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and have a nightmare situation at quarterback so it’s difficult to see how they turn things around quickly.

What Is Myles Garrett Going to Cost?

Garrett is one of the biggest names in the NFL whose future is in flux. He’s only 29 and won Defensive Player of the Year last season. He also had a 14.0-sack season in 2024 and was named First-Team All-Pro once again.

He’s still one of the best defensive players in the world so the Browns should expect a haul back in return. The only concern with Garrett is that he is getting closer to 30 and that’s often when defensive players start to decline.

Cleveland probably isn’t looking at the two first-round picks the Raiders got for Khalil Mack in 2018. According to Russini, one general manager said he thinks that the Browns can get one first-round pick and a second or perhaps a first-round pick and two third-round picks with a player.

Should Raiders Give up No. 6 Pick for Garrett?

If the Raiders are interested in Garrett, they have a valuable asset they can offer. They hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That’s much more valuable than a first-round pick later in the round.

Would the No. 6 pick be enough to land Garrett outright? It might be but do the Raiders want to give up that much? They have other more pressing needs at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback. That said, having a defensive end duo of Garrett and Maxx Crosby would be the best in the NFL.

If the Raiders don’t have a path to a great quarterback, their best plan of action could be to make it very difficult for opposing quarterbacks to play. Considering Carroll’s defensive background, it’s not the wildest idea out there.