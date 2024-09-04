Raiders Urged to Sign Pro Bowler as New RB1 in 2025

After relying on Josh Jacobs to take on the majority of running back snaps for five years, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on this offseason. Zamir White is set to be his replacement but he’s only started four games in his career.

While expectations are for White, it’s difficult to predict how he’ll perform this season. If he’s better served as an RB2, the Raiders may need to address their running back need in 2025. Bleacher Report believes Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris would be an ideal fit.

“The Raiders are hoping that Zamir White is going to take the RB1 job and run with it (pun intended),” Alex Ballentine wrote in a September 2 column. “It’s a reasonable expectation of a third-year running back who was alright as the team’s second back last season. They also signed Alexander Mattison to shoulder some of that burden.

“But there’s also a chance that the duo just doesn’t give the Raiders what they need to be the kind of offense Luke Getsy wants to build. They could need an upgrade and Najee Harris will be a talented back that is likely to be available. The Steelers will likely have to decide between him and Jaylen Warren as both are set to be free agents.”

How Much Is Najee Harris Going to Get Paid?

If the Raiders weren’t willing to pay Jacobs big money in free agency, they certainly wouldn’t do it for Harris. The former first-round pick will be a free agent and should be one of the best running backs on the market.

He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. Despite his production, the Steelers decided to decline his fifth-year option this offseason. If the team that drafted him doesn’t value him enough to pay him, it’s unlikely he’ll be looking at a big contract in free agency.

The Raiders don’t seem interested in paying running backs $10+ million a season so if his asking price is less than that, there’s a chance he could be a fit.

Zamir White Named X-Factor for 2024

White has a big opportunity this season to become a household name around the NFL. The Raiders plan to run the ball early and often so they need production from their running backs. Ben Solak of ESPN recently named White as the Raiders’ biggest X-factor heading into the season.

“In the past two seasons combined, no player had more touches per game than Jacobs,” Solak wrote in an August 30 column. “White will need to prove he can handle that level of volume, which is a legitimate skill in this era of rotational backfields. Even if this ends up a timeshare between White and Alexander Mattison, we largely know what Mattison is as a player. All explosive runs would have to come from White, who has the breakaway speed to hit some home runs. If he proves to be a starting-caliber back, the offense will once again have the players necessary for a good quarterback to succeed in Las Vegas — whenever that good quarterback arrives.”

If White has a big year, then he’ll likely be the starter again next season.