Nakobe Dean Makes Feelings Clear on Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders will have new faces on their team as they look to rebuild after a challenging 2025 NFL season. In free agency, the Silver and Black added several players, such as linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Meanwhile, in the draft, the Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza, whom the team hopes can be their franchise QB. Ahead of his rookie season, Dean spoke with the NFL Network on June 26 and shared his thoughts on the young signal-caller.

“They use the new word ‘aura’ [and] he got a lot of aura around him, just being a guy with a lot of positive, infectious energy,” Dean said. “He is always smiling. Every time I see him, he has a smile on his face.

“He always got something nice to say. He always says what’s up to you, no matter what. My first impressions of him have been great. I think you got a coaching staff, you got an offense, and you got a team that’s ready to ride behind him and get the best out of it.”

Nakobe Dean on Reuniting With Quay Walker

Dean signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Raiders this offseason and comes over from a winning environment with the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season with the Eagles, Dean played 403 total snaps, leading to a 61.7 overall PFF defensive grade.

He recorded 43 solo tackles, generated 10 total pressures, four sacks, and allowed an 88.8 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

Moreover, signing with Las Vegas allowed Dean to reunite with his former Georgia Bulldogs teammate, Quay Walker, who also signed with the Raiders in free agency. As a result, the Raiders linebacker was asked about playing again with Walker.

“I feel like the sky is not even the limit for how good we can be. I feel like, for a lot of us on the team, our best ball has not even been played yet,” Dean added. “So we’re all taking it a day at a time. Me and Quay are coming in and building a connection where we can be real with each other.”

Raiders to Benefit From Having Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker

Last season with the Green Bay Packers, Walker played 900 total snaps, leading to a 48.5 overall PFF defensive grade. He recorded 90 solo tackles, generated 12 total pressures, three sacks, and allowed a 120.8 passer rating when targeted.

As a result, Dean believes that the two linebackers can elevate each other’s game, which would be a major benefit for the Raiders.

“We also push each other to be our best,” Dean said. “There’s also that healthy level of competition between me and him, going back and forth. But like I said, we just have to continue taking it a day at a time, continue pushing each other and pushing the whole team to try to be the absolute best versions of ourselves.”

Whether it’s Mendoza, Walker, or Dean, the Silver and Black hope that these new faces can be the foundation for a rebuild and help turn the team into a contender as the Raiders look to get back to the playoffs sooner rather than later.