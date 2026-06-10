Raiders Provide Update on $36 Million Signing Amid Mysterious Absence

The Las Vegas Raiders roster is still a work in progress, but the defense has a chance to take a big leap in 2026. The team was really weak at linebacker last season, so they decided to give big money to Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in free agency.

Both linebackers are impact players when they’re on the field, but both have dealt with injuries throughout their careers, espeically Dean, who missed seven games last season. Notably, Dean has not been seen at Raiders’ OTAs yet.

OTAs are now mandatory, but there still hasn’t been signs of the veteran linebacker practicing. He’s not holding out, as the Raiders just paid him good money in March. It’s possible that he’s not 100% right now, but the team doesn’t seem too concerned.

Assistant head coach Mike McCoy wouldn’t give details, but he’s not worried about Dean.

“No, there’s no concern,” McCoy told reporters. “He’s a pro. This is the offseason. The number one thing is that we’re taking it one day at a time. And we can get through these next couple days and minicamp and you get through training camp. The key thing is to have everybody as fresh as possible and ready to go for the opener. That’s the number one focus.”

Raiders Want to Play Fast on Defense

A big reason the Raiders targetted Dean and Walker in free agency is due to the style of defense. New defensive cooridantor Rob Leonard wants the team to play fast, which is something both linebackers do very well.

“I would like them to play fast, even at the cost of a mental error,” Leonard told reporters. “I don’t like to see hesitation on the field, so even if you’re unsure, make a decision and go and let us coach. Let us do our job, but I don’t want any slow blinkers out there.”

Dean is going to be a very important part of what the Raiders do, so they have to be eager to get him back on the field as soon as possible.

Leonard Talks Career Development

The Raiders are taking a bit of risk by promoting Leonard to defensive cooridnaotr. He’s never been asked to call defensive plays. However, he has been coaching for a long time now, so he’s due for the promotion.

Leonard didn’t always thrive as a football coach. It actually took him some time before he felt confident in his ability.

“I think I was terrible my first year as position coach, I really do,” Leonard said. “I was the outside linebackers coach at the Giants, and I just focused on evolving on that while keeping notes of what I would do. But I didn’t press to climb the coaching ladder, it wasn’t as important to me. I was like, ‘It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen, but just make sure I’m ready. … I always felt like if I worked hard and did a good job at the job I had, it will lead to another opportunity rather than chasing something else.”