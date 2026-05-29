There were a lot of glaring holes entering the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, and general manager John Spytek, for the most part, addressed most of those holes on both sides of the ball. However, one position group that has quite literally been transformed in a good way is at linebacker, where Spytek went out and handed big-time contracts to LBs Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.

Walker, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal, and Dean, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal, come in with a combined 183 total tackles and 6.5 sacks last season.

The two are expected to become focal points of the Raiders’ defense after Las Vegas moved on from four starters at LB (Devin White, Elandon Roberts, Jamal Adams, and Germaine Pratt).

That said, ESPN analyst Ben Solak not only believes that the additions of Dean and Walker are A+ moves, but the 2nd best positional upgrade any NFL team has made this offseason (just behind the Arizona Cardinals going from Michael Carter and Emari Demercado to Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier).

Raiders Received Glowing Message Involving Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker

Solak went on to explain his reasoning on just how important the signings of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are for the Raiders heading into the 2026 season.

“GM John Spytek overhauled the group with a pair of old teammates: Walker and Dean played beside one another as Georgia Bulldogs in 2020 and 2021 before parting ways in the 2022 draft. Dean and Walker are a complementary duo. Dean might be undersized, but he has many traits of a prototypical signal-calling Mike linebacker: great recognition and instincts, plus physical tackling skills.

With Dean calling the plays, Walker will be freed to play more run-and-chase roles, which suits his size and speed strengths. Walker’s experience wearing the green dot in Green Bay insures the Raiders against a potential long-term Dean injury, as availability has been an issue at times for Dean. He missed time with a foot injury in 2023 and a knee injury (suffered in the 2024 playoffs) in 2025. …In Dean and Walker, the Raiders have two solid options.”

Paying two linebackers big-time money is a bold move, but one that should pay off in Las Vegas.

Dean Was Close to Signing With Cowboys

The Raiders’ new duo at linebacker might not have been a reality with Dean revealing it was a “51/49” decision that he chose to sign with Las Vegas over the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL insider Jane Slater.

“Just talked with someone close to the situation and apparently Dallas was actually very competitive in the Nakobe Dean market. He was one of their 5 zooms allowed. I’m told their offer was similar to the Raiders but ultimately he went with his gut feeling but was told he could have seen himself in both places and it was ’51/49′ margin but Raiders won this one. At least tells you Dallas is trying ”

Dean likely chose the Raiders over the Cowboys because he didn’t want to sign with a divisional rival, considering he played with the Eagles. Anyways, that’s in the past, and the Raiders are happy to have both him and Walker in the building.