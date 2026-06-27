Raiders LB Nakobe Dean Sends Strong Message on Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders will have new faces on their defense as the team spent money in free agency to shore up the group. Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Silver and Black will have a pair of new linebackers, and one of them is Nakobe Dean.

Dean signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Raiders this offseason and comes over from a winning environment with the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season with the Eagles, Dean played 403 total snaps, leading to a 61.7 overall PFF defensive grade.

He recorded 43 solo tackles, generated 10 total pressures, four sacks, and allowed an 88.8 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

The Raiders linebacker will look to bring this production to the defense and help star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. In a June 26 appearance on the NFL Network, Dean spoke about the impact he’s seen from Crosby as Las Vegas looks to be a competitive team in 2026.

“He hasn’t been out there on the field with us, but he’s out there working,” Dean said. “We see him working and rehabbing every day. His positive attitude is infectious. He says what’s up to everybody. You can kind of see how he knows everybody.

“With me coming in and not knowing anybody, I’m trying to learn everybody’s name and be able to dap up everybody the way he does. Like I said, his positive energy is infectious even though he’s not on the field. You can tell he really wants to win. He’s ready to get to it. I’m excited. I can’t wait to have him on the field with us.”

Nakobe Dean Looking to Help Change Raiders Culture

Moreover, with Dean coming from the Eagles and other free agents from winning organizations like Tyler Linerbaum and Quay Walker, the Raiders want this new group of players to change the team’s culture.

“We know what it takes,” Dean added. “You bring guys and coaches from teams that have won and know how to win. You build a culture. You’re trying to build a culture of winning, and that’s really the biggest thing. We know that, at the end of the day, the only thing that matters in the NFL is winning games, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Las Vegas Gets Blunt Take on Maxx Crosby’s Future

The trade speculation surrounding Crosby won’t go away unless the Silver and Black come out of the gate strong in the 2026 NFL season. Amid the speculative conversations, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders need to move on from Crosby before the season starts.

“In Crosby’s case, he’s already been traded once,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “Considering how many teams still need pass-rush help, his value should still remain relatively high, even if it’s not quite to the level the Raiders were supposed to receive from the Baltimore Ravens. Like Myles Garrett, Crosby is a player ready to win now when the organization isn’t.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders can get off to a good start this 2026 season and have the Crosby speculation go quiet once again.