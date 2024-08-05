Raiders’ Nate Hobbs Goes off on Narrative Surrounding 23-Year-Old Teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders decided against adding a notable cornerback this offseason. Jakorian Bennett could be a reason for that. The second-year cornerback went into last season as a starter before getting benched and injured.

Despite the rough rookie season, the Raiders appear confident in him as he’s taken many first-team reps in training camp. However, some players believe that Bennett isn’t getting enough respect. Nate Hobbs called out the media for not giving the young cornerback enough respect.

“I don’t like how the media, even some of you guys, y’all attack JB, and I’m going to say right now that JB’s going to be pivotal for us,” Hobbs said during his July 29 media availability. “And I really don’t want to see you guys attacking him like you are. He’s a great player, young, but he has a drive that you don’t see in people today. So, great player, great man, also. I feel like he’s going to be very pivotal for us.”

Similar to Bennett, Hobbs was a Day 3 pick who was quickly thrust into a starting position. Hobbs played well and hasn’t let go of the rope soon but it hasn’t been as easy for Bennett. It appears the Raiders are ready to give him a chance to start this season but it’s up to him to hold the job.

Jakorian Bennett Still Confident

Bennett had a quick rise from being a fourth-round pick to a starter last year. Getting benched after four starts had to be a humbling experience. Despite that, Bennett made it clear that he never lost his confidence.

“I wouldn’t say that I lost my confidence,” Bennett said during his July 29 media availability. “At the end of the day, I know who I am, and I know what I can do. Things happen, you learn from them and that’s what I’m doing. So, I’m going to continue to get better each and every day.”

Bennett is one of the fastest players on the team as he ran a 4.30 40-yard dash before coming into the NFL. He’s got the athletic traits to be a very good player but he’s had issues with penalties. If he could work out those issues, he could have a long career as a starter.

Jakorian Bennett Betting on Himself

Jack Jones seems to have cemented himself as one of the starting outside cornerbacks while Hobbs has the slot locked down. That leaves an opening at one of the outside starting cornerback spots. Bennett is the early favorite to earn that job but there’s still a lot of time before the start of the regular season.

Brandon Facyson could pass him up on the depth chart or the Raiders could look outside the building and sign a free agent. For his part, Bennett just wants to control what he can control.

“Honestly, I ain’t really trying to show anybody anything,” Bennett said. “Because my teammates know what I can do, they know who I am, they see the work I put in and they believe in me and I believe in myself. So, I feel like, at the end of the day, your teammates believe in you, why you can’t believe in yourself?”