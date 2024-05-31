Nate Hobbs Reveals Story About How He Had to Prove Mike Mayock Wrong

One of the best draft picks Mike Mayock made during his tenure as general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders was selecting Nate Hobbs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s developed into one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league.

However, the Raiders may not have expected much from him at first. According to Hobbs, Mayock didn’t think he’d play as a rookie.

“When I got there the second day of the summer, I’m in the weight room and I’m working out,” Hobbs said on the May 28 episode of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby.” “Mike Mayock comes in and he’s like, ‘How are you doing?’ And I say, ‘I’m good, Coach, I just wanted to thank you for taking a chance on me, and whatever you want me to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, while we’re on that subject, we think you’re going to be a good defensive player for us in the future and you’re going to come along, but we don’t think you’re ready for that now. We want you to be the best special teams player in the conference.’

“So, I’m like, OK, I’m smiling and saying, ‘Yes, sir, I got you,’ but like I just told you about what was in my mind, I don’t a give a [expletive] about what nobody’s talking about. When I get on this field, I’m going to show you. I’m going to make it undeniable. I don’t care. Can’t nobody but Jesus tell me [expletive]. Real talk. And when I got on the field I did the best of my ability to stay on it.”

Hobbs ended up playing in 16 games as a rookie; starting nine of them. He played so well that he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team for the 2021 season.

Nate Hobbs Named Bounce-Back Candidate

Hobbs has been an important player for the Raiders since his rookie season but he’s coming off a disappointing year. He missed four games due to injury and the team having him play on the outside lessened his impact.

That said, signs are pointing toward a better 2024 season. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus named Hobbs as the Raiders’ top bounce-back candidate.

“Hobbs was phenomenal in 2021, with an 80.1 overall grade and a 78.0 coverage mark after allowing under 400 yards all season,” Locker wrote in a May 24 column. “But he didn’t match that level of play the past two years, never exceeding a 69.0 overall grade in 2022 or 2023. A big reason why could be that Hobbs played on the outside much more in that span than his first year.

“Las Vegas has big questions in its secondary, but a full season of Jack Jones — who was a ballhawk late last year — could enable Hobbs to stay more in the slot, where he excelled before.”

Will Nate Hobbs Get a Contract Extension?

Hobbs is an interesting player to watch for the Raiders this offseason. He’s entering a contract year but the team continues to be high on him. If he has a big 2024 season, he could be looking at a huge payday in free agency.

He’s coming off a slightly down year so the Raiders might be able to extend him at a discount if they pay him now. If the team is going to extend any of their young defenders, Hobbs is a prime candidate. Though he’s dealt with injuries the last two seasons, he’s a tough player and a really good slot cornerback.