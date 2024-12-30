Raiders Starter Was Hospitalized Prior to Playing in Saints Game: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to pull off a 25-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 and much of that was thanks to a strong defensive performance. Cornerback Nate Hobbs has missed six games this season due to various injuries and was close to missing a seventh.

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Hobbs missed practice last Thursday and was hospitalized due to pneumonia. Despite that, he was able to play 41 snaps in the Raiders’ win.

It’s a testament to Hobbs’ toughness that he was able to play. Las Vegas was 3-12 heading into Week 17 and had little to play for. He decided to push through and play anyway. The Raiders defense played very well and Hobbs was part of the strong effort.

It remains to be seen if he’ll have any lingering effects from the illness. The Raiders play one more game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. The game means little for Las Vegas but Hobbs has already shown that he’s willing to play through scary situations. The cornerback has played well when he’s on the field but he’s never played more than 13 games in a season throughout his four-year career. The most he can play this season is 11.

Raiders Aren’t Giving up on Season Yet

The Raiders haven’t had a good season and aren’t anywhere close to the playoffs. However, they have clearly not given up on the season.

The team recently had a 10-game losing streak but has now won back-to-back games. Wide receiver Tre Tucker spoke about how the team continues to fight.

“Usually when you’re 2-12, you’re thinking about Cancun,” Tucker said after the game. “But we came in every day and worked, and that’s a credit to AP. It’s been a hell of a year, but all we wanted to do was win and to get these two feels great. We needed it.”

Running back Ameer Abdullah believes that the recent turnaround is reflective of the character of the team.

“It just speaks to how much we care about each other,” Abdullah said. “We’re not playing for anything, other than for each other. That’s enough for guys to put it on the line and execute at the highest level. I couldn’t be more proud of how these guys came out today.”

Ameer Abdullah Steps Up

Speaking of Abdullah, he had one of the best games of his career against the Saints. The veteran running back rushed for 115 yards, which was the first time he ever ran for over 100 yards in a game.

Head coach Antonio Pierce was very impressed with Abdullah and sang his praises.

“He found the fountain of youth,” Pierce said in his postgame press conference. “It’s kind of amazing … the dude is 31 years old and we threw him in the fire late in the season. Hats off to him. He is really resilient and a true pro. Great special teams player and returner who gets a chance to start today, and he made the most of it.”

Abdullah is certainly earning another contract this offseason and may have a few teams after him based on how he’s played this season.