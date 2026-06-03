Former Raiders QB Officially Leaving NFL to Pursue New Career in Football

After not getting a chance to land on an NFL roster last season, Nathan Peterman appears ready to walk away from the game. The former fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills spent eight years in the league, playing for five different teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he’s done trying to play the sport, that doesn’t mean he’s done with football. Peterman is pivoting to trying to become an agent. Range Sports, which represented Peterman during his career, has decided to set the former quarterback on the path to be an agent.

He still needs to be certified by the NFLPA, but that shouldn’t be difficult for him to achieve, considering his status as a former player. According to Sports Business Journal, Peterman will “focus on talent identification and recruiting, NIL representation and, pending certification, NFL player representation. ”

This is a logical pivot for Peterman, who never had the chance to catch on as an NFL starter, but should understand the business well due to all the different teams he had to play for. He’s excited for the opportunity.

“I got to live through what I’m now getting tested on in the CBA,” Peterman said in a press release. “Being up and down on a roster, being put on IR, negotiating contracts. I hope I can help a younger person that’s on a similar journey.”

Peterman’s Career

Peterman was an interesting player early in his career. Though he wasn’t an early draft pick, he got talked about a lot in large part due to former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden being so high on him.

When Gruden got back into coaching, he decided to bring Peterman to the Raiders. Many thought the coach would eventually want him to replace Derek Carr, but that didn’t end up happening.

Peterman only played in 15 games over his career, starting five of them. He threw four touchdowns to 13 interceptions. Despite the lack of playing time and poor stats, he was still able to maintain a long career.

Fernando Mendoza Impressive Raiders Early On

The Raiders’ quarterback room is looking very different than it did when Peterman was on the team. They signed Kirk Cousins in free agency and drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

It still remains to be seen if the rookie can beat out Cousins for the starting job, but quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan is already impressed with Mendoza.

“Everything about that young man is as advertised,” Sullivan told reporters.

What stands out most to Sullivan is Mendoza’s passion for football.

“He’s someone that loves the game, that is passionate about it, that is really consumed with it in the right way,” Sullivan said. “It’s not about the accolades that come with being a No. 1 pick or notoriety or anything other than just a humility to know he has a lot of areas he needs to improve on and he’s taking them on one by one. We’re systematically trying to do everything we can to encourage that growth and development. It starts with his attitude and that’s been tremendous so far.”